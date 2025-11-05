403
Kramer Appoints Jesse Gadon as President of EMEA to Drive Continued Regional Growth
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Tel Aviv, November 4th, 2025) – Kramer is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Gadon as President of the EMEA region, effective October 1, 2025. Jesse will also join Kramer’s Global Management Team.
With over a decade of experience at Kramer, Jesse has held senior roles across multiple disciplines and geographies. For the past three and a half years, Jesse has served as Vice President of North America Sales, where he played a central role in strengthening Kramer’s presence and performance across the region. His appointment as President, EMEA marks a continued evolution in his journey with Kramer and reflects the company’s commitment to building regional leadership from within.
“I’m confident that Jesse’s leadership, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of Kramer’s global business will further elevate our operations and growth in EMEA,” said Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer. “This appointment strengthens our customer-focused approach and positions us well for continued expansion.”
Jesse will lead the EMEA region alongside Aviva Rykower, who will continue as Vice President of Sales, EMEA, with expanded responsibilities across additional geographies and business areas. Together, Jesse and Aviva bring complementary leadership and market expertise, reinforcing Kramer’s mission to deliver cutting-edge AV solutions and meaningful customer value across the region.
The company also extends its appreciation to Brooke Ellingworth for her contributions over the past year. Brooke co-led the EMEA region during a period of renewed stability and growth, and her impact has helped lay the foundation for this next phase.
Kramer’s evolving regional leadership structure is aligned with its global strategy to scale operations and deepen customer engagement, ensuring agile, responsive, and regionally empowered teams around the world.
Jesse will be attending ISE, Barcelona – the world’s largest professional AV trade show - in February, in Hall3 D500 of the Fira Exhibition Center. Kramer has been present at ISE since its 2004 inception in Geneva and Jesse and his team look forward to welcoming you.
