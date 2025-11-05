403
WHOOP Becomes Official Wearable Sponsor of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025
Building on their activity in 2024, WHOOP is empowering Dubai’s 30×30 fitness movement with next-generation wearable insights.
Dubai, UAE - 5 November - WHOOP, the human-performance company, is proud to announce its partnership with the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025. Through this collaboration, WHOOP will support participants across the city in embracing the “Find Your Challenge” spirit and committing to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, aligned with DFC’s vision of making Dubai one of the world’s most active cities.
Driving Wellness Through Insight & Action
As part of the partnership, WHOOP will:
- Provide exclusive wearable-technology insights for DFC participants, enabling data-driven tracking of sleep, recovery and strain.
- Host on-site activations at DFC Fitness Villages, offering fitness enthusiasts a chance to experience WHOOP first-hand.
- Support Dubai’s wider active-city initiative through community events, corporate activations and social-media engagement.
Why This Matters
In 2024 the Dubai Fitness Challenge attracted over 2.73 million participants - demonstrating the event’s wide-reaching impact and community buy-in. Now in its ninth edition, DFC 2025 will once again transform the city into a vibrant celebration of fitness, wellness, and community. WHOOP has also seen significant growth in the GCC region in the last year, making it one of our fastest-growing markets. This expansion underscores the brand’s commitment to Dubai, and the region as a whole. “The GCC is a rapidly growing market for WHOOP… A region that deeply values performance, health, and innovation,” said Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO, WHOOP. Together, WHOOP and DFC will further elevate the fitness-ecosystem in Dubai – from everyday fitness enthusiasts to corporate teams, families and community groups.
About WHOOP
WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG offer groundbreaking health innovations, including cardiovascular health features; Healthspan which quantifies Pace of Aging and provides members with their WHOOP Age; and first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights. WHOOP is the perfect health companion for anyone looking to optimize their health and performance. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. WHOOP is available to ship in 56 markets worldwide and the WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish (Latin America). WHOOP can be purchased on Amazon across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, as well as Best Buy (U.S.) Dick’s Sporting Goods (U.S.), Flipkart (India) and Virgin Megastore (GCC), and more.
To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoopand connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Dubai Fitness Challenge
An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown
Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Now in its ninth edition, DFC offers an action-packed calendar of free sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days.
Organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), DFC 2025 runs from 1 to 30 November with highlights being flagship events Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Dubai Stand Up Paddle, Dubai Yoga, along with three Fitness Villages, over 25 Fitness
Hubs and thousands of events, classes and activations across the city. For information go to
Contacts:
WHOOP - Whoop+...
Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism - ...
