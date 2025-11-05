403
In”.5 Brings “Comfort to Couture” to Nykaaland 2025; where fashion finally feels good
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Delhi, 5th November, 2025: The runway’s about to get comfortable. Homegrown fashion footwe r brand, Inc.5 is making its debut at Ny’aaLand 2025, stepping into the country’s biggest beauty-—nd-style playground with a bold mission — to prove that fashion can feel as good as it looks. As an A’sociate Sponsor, Inc.steps into the country’s mo“t celebrated fashio” festival with the them’ “Comfort to Couture,” spotlighting the brand’s design ethos, wher high-fashion aesthetics meet day-long wearability.
The collaboration comes alive through interactive creator experiences, real-time content from the grounds, and a pre-event creator series titled , showcasing influe’cers’ personal style rituals as th“y get “run”ay ready” in Inc.5 footwear.
“,” said Rajesh Kadam, CEO, Inc.5 Shoes. “Nykaaland celebrates individuality and confidence, exactly what o r b’and stands for. We’re here to show that the most stylish step is the one that feels effortless..”
Speakin about the collaboration Rozmin Vi ji, Director, Inc.5 said “Inc.5 has always had a strong foundation in women's footwear, just as Nykaa leads the women's segment across beauty, skincare and fashion. With both brands deeply connected to the modern woman, this collaboration was a natural fit, driven by a shared audience and shared purpose.With the growing participation of women in the workforce and their in’reasing contribution to India’s economic and cultural progress, we felt aligned to be part of Nykaaland as an associate partner. This collaboration reflects our journey and commitment, and we look forward to building many more meanin” ul associations in the future.”
With a 25-year legacy in craftsmanship and a growing omnichannel footprint across India, Inc.5 continues to evolve as a comfort-first footwear brand to a modern lifestyle label for the confident, fashion-conscious Indian consumer. Its debut a NykaaLand 2025 marks a milestone in the bra’d’s journey, one that positions the brand at the intersection of culture, community, and comfort-driven design.
About Inc.5
Founded in 1998, Inc.5 is one of I’dia’s leading homegrown fashion footwear brands, known for blending contemporary design with uncompromising comfort. Inc.5 was established to redefine how Indian consumers experience style; bringing together craftsmanship, innovation, and accessibility in every pair.
Built on the belief that comfort is the new luxury, the brand caters to modern women and men who seek fashion-forward designs that move seamlessly from day to night. Headquartered in Mumbai, Inc.5 Shoes Pvt. Ltd. operates a strong omnichannel network of 90+ exclusive brand outlets and 250+ multi-brand touchpoints across India, in addition to a growing online presence through its D2C website and leading e-commerce marketplaces.
