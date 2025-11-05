ISS Expands Partnership With Brisbane Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has extended and expanded its partnership with key Australian customer Brisbane Airport through a new contract that includes additional aviation security services. The new contract, commencing November 2025, has a five-year duration with options for a further three years.

Under the new agreement, ISS will deliver a comprehensive range of services across Brisbane Airport's domestic and international terminals, including passenger and baggage screening, airside and landside patrols, inspections, CCTV monitoring and response, and precinct security.

The contract will see more than 700 ISS Placemakers continue to ensure the safety and security of millions of passengers who travel through Brisbane Airport each year.

Stuart Rose, CEO ISS Australia and New Zealand said:

“We're thrilled to extend our trusted partnership with Brisbane Airport, one of the longest-standing relationships within Australia's aviation sector. This new agreement reflects Brisbane Airport's confidence in our people, capability and expertise to deliver world-class aviation security and exceptional passenger experiences. Together, we're supporting Brisbane Airport's 'Future BNE' transformation programme and readiness for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Stephen Leah, Brisbane Airport Head of Security & Emergency Management said:

“At Brisbane Airport, the safety and protection of our customers, employees, and the wider airport community remains our highest priority. As we prepare to welcome 25 million passengers this year, we're proud to renew our partnership with ISS, a trusted leader in aviation security services.”





For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

