Trump Shares Two Reasons Why Republicans Lost US Mayoral, Governor Elections


2025-11-05 12:00:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump has shared two reasons why the Republicans lost the mayoral and governor elections tonight in the country, and one of them of he“was not there!”

Reacting to the Republican losses in several elections in the US, Donald Trump said that two key factors were to blame – his absence from the ballot and the government shutdown, according to the pollsters he said.

Trump remarked,“TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT.”

More details are being added

Live Mint

