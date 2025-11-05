Trump Shares Two Reasons Why Republicans Lost US Mayoral, Governor Elections
Reacting to the Republican losses in several elections in the US, Donald Trump said that two key factors were to blame – his absence from the ballot and the government shutdown, according to the pollsters he said.
Trump remarked,“TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT.”
More details are being added
