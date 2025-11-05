Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Vows To End 'Corruption Culture,' Letting 'Trump-Like Billionaires Evade Taxes'

2025-11-05 12:00:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zohran Mamdani, following his victory in the New York mayoral polls, in his first remarks to his supporters, said Zohran Mamdani, pledged to end the culture of corruption that enables billionaires such as US President Donald Trump to evade taxes.

Taking a dig at the US President, Mamdani promised to“put an end to 'the culture of corruption' that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

Mamdani further declared that the future is in their hands and celebrated the toppling of a political dynasty.

He said,“ the future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty.”

“We will fight for you; because we are you: Zohran Mamdani to people of New York,” Mamdani said.

(More to come....)

