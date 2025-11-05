4 WWE Stars Who Could Lead The Vision At WWE Survivor Series: Wargames

With Seth Rollins gone, The Vision needs a new leader. Here are four names who could step up.

Brock Lesnar has been absent since Wrestlepalooza, where he dominated John Cena in decisive fashion. Yet speculation has grown that“The Beast” may soon return, this time as part of The Vision. His long history with Paul Heyman fuels the rumors, especially after their backstage interaction before Wrestlepalooza.

Heyman even introduced Lesnar before his match with Cena, sparking talk of a reunion. With Rollins out of the picture, whispers suggest Heyman could be negotiating behind the scenes to bring Lesnar in as the group's new leader heading into WarGames.

Logan Paul stunned the WWE Universe on RAW when he appeared to help CM Punk, only to betray him with a brass‐knuckle punch. The Maverick then handed the weapon to Paul Heyman, who responded with a sinister smile.

That moment all but confirmed Paul's allegiance to The Vision. With Seth Rollins gone, Heyman could formally induct Logan as the faction's new leader as early as next week. His star power and recent heel turn make him a natural candidate to guide the group into Survivor Series.

Austin Theory has been sidelined with injury, but rumors suggest his return is imminent. The former United States Champion has long been seen as a future cornerstone, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently hinted at a“new landscape” for the company after two new champions were crowned on November 1, 2025.

That statement could signal bigger opportunities for younger stars. If Heyman wants to shock the audience, unveiling Theory as The Vision's leader before WarGames would be a bold move that fits the current direction.

Bron Breakker was the second member to join The Vision, right after Seth Rollins. With Rollins now gone, Breakker stands out as the most logical successor. Heyman has openly praised him, even labeling him“The Next Big Thing in WWE.” That endorsement alone suggests Heyman sees him as a long‐term project. Breakker's intensity and growing reputation make him a strong candidate to take charge of the faction when Survivor Series arrives.