Ripple Secures Palisade To Bolster Institutional Custody

Fintech firm Ripple has announced the acquisition of wallet-and-custody specialist Palisade, aiming to accelerate its institutional digital-asset services by seamlessly combining bank-grade custodial infrastructure with wallet-as-a-service capabilities.

The deal positions Ripple to serve not just banks but fintech players, crypto-native firms and large corporates that require both long-term vaulting and high-speed transaction flows. Palisade brings features such as Multi-Party Computation key-management, zero-trust architecture, fast wallet provisioning, multi-chain support and decentralised-finance integration. According to Ripple President Monica Long the acquisition creates an“end-to-end provider for every institutional need, from long-term storage to real-time global payments and treasury management.”

Ripple's custody solution already supports major institutions including Absa Bank, BBVA, DBS and Société Générale – FORGE, enabling a secure vault model that offers tamper-proof audit trails and cryptographic controls. Palisade will extend reach into wallets and payment rails, enabling use-cases such as on- and off-ramps, subscription billing, sweeping funds across accounts and real-time treasury operations.

Industry analysts note the move reflects a broader trend: as large companies move from observing digital-asset infrastructure toward building internal treasury and payments capabilities, they require turnkey, compliant solutions rather than in-house key-management or bespoke setups. The acquisition addresses that demand by marrying payments infrastructure and custody under one roof.

However, the deal comes amid a tougher market environment. While Ripple expands its institutional stack, its native token, XRP, continues to face downward pressure - trading below key moving averages and amid broader crypto-asset market liquidity stress. That contrast raises questions about whether infrastructure gains will translate into near-term revenue growth. Furthermore, regulatory and licensing complexity remains a challenge. Palisade is European-licensed, which helps fill a gap in Ripple's footprint, but regulatory regimes in real-world-asset tokenisation and stablecoin flows remain evolving and unpredictable.

The acquisition forms part of a flurry of moves by Ripple this year: following its purchase of prime broker Hidden Road, stablecoin payments firm Rail and treasury-software provider GTreasury, the company has pledged more than US$4 billion in strategic investments and acquisitions. Integration of Palisade's wallet-as-a-service platform into Ripple Payments will allow for new offerings such as instant wallet creation at scale, multi-chain asset support, and alignment of corporate treasury with digital-asset flows.

