Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) Is 'One To Watch'

The Nevada Titan Project is a flagship, district-scale asset with multiple deposit styles, high-grade copper assays, and clear porphyry-skarn potential.

Fairchild's pending acquisition of the Golden Arrow Project could add a resource-stage gold-silver asset to the portfolio upon closing.

The Fairchild Lake Property provides a second, 100%-owned exploration opportunity in Ontario's underexplored Savant Lake belt.

The company is advancing its projects using AI-integrated geophysics, drone magnetics, and modern geochemical analysis to accelerate targeting. Fairchild's leadership team brings deep experience in geology, policy, capital markets, and mine development across global jurisdictions.

Fairchild (TSX.V: FAIR) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company targets projects with historical production, strong multi-metal potential, and clear pathways to discovery through modern geoscience, AI integration, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild's portfolio is anchored by the Nevada Titan Project, a district-scale, copper-gold system located just outside Las Vegas in the prolific Walker Lane Belt. The company has also entered into an MOU to acquire the advanced-stage Golden Arrow Project in Nevada, subject to completion of a definitive...

