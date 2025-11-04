PEA Study For Near-Term Gold Producer Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) To Deliver Support For Restarting Vertically Integrated Abitibi Operation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.



Gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals has hired global environmental consultant firm Environmental Resources Management (“ERM”) to provide a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) that for the company's restart of gold production at its Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

LaFleur wholly-owns the Beacon Gold Mill and a nearby exploration operation in Canada's largest gold-producing district, providing the foundation of a vertically integrated resource that also includes a fully permitted tailings storage facility

The company's recent fully subscribed equity offering and other planned financing opportunities will deliver the capital needed for the expected launch of gold production anticipated for early next year LaFleur has already begun diamond drilling on the significantly sized 18,304-hectare (45,230-acre) Swanson site, with assays showing high-grade, near-surface intercepts, and“twinning” definition drilling is expected to provide confident updated mineral resource confirmation

The recent announcement that sustainable mining consultancy Environmental Resources Management ("ERM") will provide technical expertise for a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of gold explorer LaFleur Minerals' (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) core assets for the purpose of restarting its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, using mineralized material from the nearby Swanson Gold Deposit in Val-d'Or, in the Abitibi greenstone belt, underscoring the strong potential of the Quebec operation.

LaFleur Minerals' Swanson Gold Deposit, only 60 km from the company's gold mill, is located in Canada's largest gold-producing district and has already shown high-grade, near-surface intercepts from...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

