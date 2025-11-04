403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UDST Hosts Career Fair 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has inaugurated the Career Fair 2025, welcoming participation from over 95 local and international companies representing key industries across Qatar and beyond.
The two-day event, organised by the Student Central Services Department, provided over 2,450 opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, sponsorships, internships, and co-operative training.
The event has been inaugurated by President of UDST, Dr Salem Al-Naemi, in the presence of HE Chairman of UDST's Board of Trustees, Dr Mohammed Saleh al-Sada; and Vice-Chair of UDST's Board of Trustees and Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company (Qapco), Dr Mohammed Yousef al-Mulla; and attended by UDST students, alumni, and high school students exploring their future career paths.
The fair serves as one of UDST's flagship annual events, offering students and graduates a direct gateway to industry leaders, while helping employers connect with highly skilled and job-ready talent.
Throughout the event, attendees engaged in live interviews, networking sessions, and career development activities, reflecting UDST's applied learning approach that bridges education with real-world experience.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, UDST ensured the event remained entirely paperless, with students submitting their CVs and applications through the university's digital application system.
This initiative highlights UDST's ongoing dedication to adopting eco-friendly and innovative event practices that align with Qatar National Vision 2030's sustainability goals.
Dr Al-Naemi said:“Career Fair represents a pivotal milestone in the university's ongoing efforts to empower its students and alumni, preparing them for active participation in the job market. Guided by our mission of applied education, we are committed to building strong partnerships with public and private sector institutions, ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to contribute to a national economy driven by knowledge and innovation”.
With participation from sectors such as energy, construction, banking, finance, healthcare, IT, and public services, the event demonstrated UDST's growing influence in linking education to real-world careers. University of Doha for Science and Technology UDST
The two-day event, organised by the Student Central Services Department, provided over 2,450 opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, sponsorships, internships, and co-operative training.
The event has been inaugurated by President of UDST, Dr Salem Al-Naemi, in the presence of HE Chairman of UDST's Board of Trustees, Dr Mohammed Saleh al-Sada; and Vice-Chair of UDST's Board of Trustees and Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company (Qapco), Dr Mohammed Yousef al-Mulla; and attended by UDST students, alumni, and high school students exploring their future career paths.
The fair serves as one of UDST's flagship annual events, offering students and graduates a direct gateway to industry leaders, while helping employers connect with highly skilled and job-ready talent.
Throughout the event, attendees engaged in live interviews, networking sessions, and career development activities, reflecting UDST's applied learning approach that bridges education with real-world experience.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, UDST ensured the event remained entirely paperless, with students submitting their CVs and applications through the university's digital application system.
This initiative highlights UDST's ongoing dedication to adopting eco-friendly and innovative event practices that align with Qatar National Vision 2030's sustainability goals.
Dr Al-Naemi said:“Career Fair represents a pivotal milestone in the university's ongoing efforts to empower its students and alumni, preparing them for active participation in the job market. Guided by our mission of applied education, we are committed to building strong partnerships with public and private sector institutions, ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to contribute to a national economy driven by knowledge and innovation”.
With participation from sectors such as energy, construction, banking, finance, healthcare, IT, and public services, the event demonstrated UDST's growing influence in linking education to real-world careers. University of Doha for Science and Technology UDST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment