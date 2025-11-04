403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shura Committee Concludes Review Of State Budget Draft
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the Shura Council held a meeting Tuesday, chaired by Chairman of the Committee Mohammed bin Yousef al-Mana.
During the meeting, the committee hosted Assistant Undersecretary for Public Treasury Affairs Abdulrahman Fouad al-Mudhahka; Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Policies Affairs Dr Abdulrahman Mohammed Jolo; and Director of the General Budget Department at the Ministry of Finance Ahmed Mohammed al-Mohannadi.
The committee concluded its discussion of the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2026 and the draft law approving the state's general budget. Officials from the Ministry of Finance responded to the inquiries and observations raised by committee members regarding the chapters and sectors of the draft budget. The committee resolved to submit its report on the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2026 and the draft law approving it to the Council. Shura Council
During the meeting, the committee hosted Assistant Undersecretary for Public Treasury Affairs Abdulrahman Fouad al-Mudhahka; Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Policies Affairs Dr Abdulrahman Mohammed Jolo; and Director of the General Budget Department at the Ministry of Finance Ahmed Mohammed al-Mohannadi.
The committee concluded its discussion of the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2026 and the draft law approving the state's general budget. Officials from the Ministry of Finance responded to the inquiries and observations raised by committee members regarding the chapters and sectors of the draft budget. The committee resolved to submit its report on the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2026 and the draft law approving it to the Council. Shura Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment