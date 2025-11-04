Yo Yo Honey Singh Flaunts Chiselled Body: 'Proper Diet, Hardwork'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Popular for energetic music and larger-than-life persona, rapper-musician Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared a glimpse of his fitness transformation.

Honey Singh took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome video of himself standing shirtless, flaunting his beefed-up biceps, with his song“Flex Balam” playing in the background.

“Flex like me habibi!! Proper diet n hardwork, body shot coming in January!!! Only for my fans #yoyohoneysingh #music #rap #bodybuilding #mma #superstar #legend,” Honey Singh wrote as the caption.

His latest song is“Jhoom Sharaabi” for the film“De De Pyaar De 2” starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Crooned and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the peppy number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Honey Singh has also provided the lyrics for the drama.

Talking about "Jhoom Sharaabi", Honey Singh had earlier revealed that he wanted to come up with a song that is able to pull everyone on the dance floor with its beats.

“Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins," he shared.

Sharing his experience of uniting with Ajay again, Honey Singh added, "Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one's made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" has been produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

The core cast of the drama includes Ajay, Rakul, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in significant roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.