TVK General Council Meeting Today Vijay To Break Silence After Karur Tragedy

The TVK is holding its much-anticipated General Council meeting on Wednesday at a luxury hotel in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, where party president and actor Vijay is expected to address delegates for the first time since the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

The meeting, attended by around 2,000 members, is set to finalise TVK's organisational and electoral roadmap ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The Karur tragedy, which occurred during a TVK public rally, triggered widespread criticism from political parties and the public over crowd management and safety lapses.

Vijay, who initially refrained from public statements, later released a video expressing deep regret and sorrow over the loss of lives. He also invited the bereaved families to Mamallapuram, met them personally, and handed over Rs 20 lakh as compensation to each family.

Since the incident, Vijay has stayed away from public appearances, focusing instead on restructuring his fledgling party. In a major internal reorganisation, he appointed a 28-member executive committee to oversee daily affairs, with senior leader Bussy Anand named General Secretary.

Party insiders describe this as part of a broader plan to professionalise TVK's operations and streamline decision-making ahead of its first major electoral test.

The General Council meeting will debate and adopt several key resolutions related to political strategy, constituency-level mobilisation, and grassroots membership drives.

Vijay is expected to deliver a special address outlining the party's vision, ideological direction, and plans -- a speech that party members describe as a“turning point” for TVK.

Strict security and organisational measures are in place for the meeting. Only members carrying official invitation letters and identity cards issued by the party headquarters will be allowed entry.

Delegates have been instructed to be seated on time, and Vijay's speech will be live-streamed. Following the address, a grand lunch will be served for participants.

For TVK, the meeting represents both a moment of introspection and a renewed assertion of unity and purpose following the Karur tragedy.