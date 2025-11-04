SOUEAST Shines In The Dominican Republic: S06 Leads A New Trend In Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST officially launched its latest S06 model at local showroom Dominican Motors on Av. John F. Kennedy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 30, 2025. Building on the strong momentum of the S07 and S09 (launched in July) - which earned positive dealer feedback, rising orders and high customer satisfaction - the S06's debut underscores the brand's commitment to strengthening its Dominican market footprint.

This S06 launch event was carefully prepared, with hundreds of guests invited - including news media representatives, dealers, potential customers, and travel/fashion/design social media influencers. The venue had an exclusive welcome corridor, hosted by well-known Dominican TV host Jhoel López. Two actors gave special performances, while many local automotive media attended, drawing significant on-site attention.

Adhering to "EASE YOUR LIFE", SOUEAST is committed to bringing accessible urban mobility to global users. Specially designed for urban youth, the S06 boasts highlights: tropical climate-adapted efficient air conditioning for rapid cooling; agile handling for local narrow streets; flexible cargo space for family supermarket runs; HD large-screen navigation that adapts to local roads and provides real-time traffic to avoid congestion; its open tiger-roar front face, LED through-type flowing taillights and 540° panoramic image showcase trendy aesthetics and comprehensive visibility. It meets needs for daily urban commutes or nearby leisure activities.

The S06 will join the S07 and S09 to form a more diversified, complementary product matrix, offering Dominican users smarter, more convenient mobility, ushering in an EASE travel era and setting a new standard for green, efficient urban mobility.

Company: Fujian Soueast Automobile Sales Co., Ltd

Contact Person: FU Yuhe

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: +86 18109630421

City: Wuhu