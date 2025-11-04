Demchenko Names Grounds For Denial Of Entry To EU Countries Under New Control System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a television broadcast.

He noted that the full implementation of the new entry/exit system will in no way affect the crossing of Ukraine's border.

“This database does not require any additional documents for crossing the border. However, when the system operates at 100%, or even now, if a person is asked to scan their fingerprints or take a facial image and refuses, this may also serve as grounds for denial of entry to a particular country,” the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service said.

Demchenko emphasized that, at present, there are no observed complications in the movement of citizens or transport at border crossing points.

Poland's General Staff reports intensive information operations against Ukraine

“As of now, we are not observing any complications regarding the movement of citizens and transport at our border crossing points with European Union countries, even at those where the new system has already been introduced,” he said.

At the same time, Demchenko did not rule out possible delays during the database filling stage. According to him, the full implementation of the EES is expected to take six months.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 12, the European Union began the phased launch of the digital Entry/Exit System at its external borders, including those with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.