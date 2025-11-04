Seismic Survey Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $13.01 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Seismic Survey Market Through 2025?

The market size of the seismic survey sector has seen robust growth in the last few years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $9.84 billion in 2024 to $10.35 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This historical growth rate owes to a few key factors, such as the heightened demand for more effective exploration methodologies, its wider acceptance in the oil and gas industry, as well as its escalating use in mining. Additionally, expansion in the fields of geological exploration and infrastructural investment have also contributed to the growth.

In the coming years, we anticipate a solid expansion in the seismic survey market. This market is projected to reach $13.01 billion by 2029 with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This surge during the forecasted period is largely due to increased attention towards energy efficiency, concerns about the environment, shrinking reserves and exploration necessities, a growing appetite for renewable energy and a heightened use of automated and unmanned survey vehicles. Key trends for the forecasted time include technological innovations in oil and gas extraction, improvements in seismic technologies, introduction of environmentally friendly seismic survey equipment and technologies, strategic collaborations, and the launch of advanced solutions.

Download a free sample of the seismic survey market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Seismic Survey Market?

The seismic survey market is anticipated to experience growth in the future, driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas. Oil and gas, which are natural resources extracted from the earth and employed as energy and fuel sources, have a critical role in seismic surveys. These surveys use a procedure that involves imaging the earth's subsurface by recording the vibrations created by seismic waves, which are useful in locating oil and gas fields as well as increasing production efficiency. For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a domestic federal statistical system responsible for compiling, processing, and distributing energy data, predicted in July 2023 that U.S. crude oil production would rise to 12.6 million barrels per day in 2023, up from the highest ever 11.89 million barrels per day in 2022. The forecast suggests it could reach 12.85 million barrels per day in 2024. Moreover, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization headquartered in Paris, stated in September 2022 that the U.S. had the highest annual consumption of natural gas in its history, averaging 86.6 billion cubic feet per day in 2022. This notable increase in oil and gas demand is the driving force behind the expansion of the seismic survey market.

Which Players Dominate The Seismic Survey Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Seismic Survey include:

. China National Petroleum Corporation

. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Limited

. Fugro N.V.

. CGG SA

. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

. Terra Seis Group

. TGS Nopec Geophysical ASA

. Shearwater Geoservices Limited

. Global Geophysical Services Inc.

. SAExploration Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Seismic Survey Market?

Leading firms in the seismic survey market are emphasising on fostering innovation such as enhanced processing techniques to improve imaging quality and yield comprehensive subsurface insights. Amidst these advanced processing techniques are progressive, complex methods employed across various sectors to boost efficiency, quality, and accuracy in production processes. For instance, in July 2024, TGS, a leading US-based data and intelligence company, embarked on a new seismic survey projected to cover more than 1,800 kilometers. This latest seismic survey commenced in Indonesia's Seram Basin, and plans to cover over 1,800 kilometers of 2D seismic data. Techniques such as PSTM, PSDM, and FWI will be deployed to refine subsurface imaging. The mission is dedicated to imaging beneath the shallow carbonates in the Seram thrust belt, highlighting vibrant petroleum systems. Remarkably, this marks the fifth seismic survey conducted in the mentioned region this year.

Global Seismic Survey Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The seismic surveymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Reflection, Refraction, Surface-Wave

2) By Service Type: Data Interpretation, Data Processing, Data Acquisition

3) By Deployment: Offshore, Onshore

4) By Technology: 2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, 4D Imaging

5) By Application: Oil And Gas, Geological Exploration, Mining, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Reflection: 2D Reflection Surveys, 3D Reflection Surveys, Pre-Stack And Post-Stack Analysis

2) By Refraction: Seismic Refraction Surveys, Tomography Techniques, Layered Models And Analysis

3) By Surface-Wave: Rayleigh Wave Analysis, Love Wave Analysis, Multi-Channel Analysis Of Surface Waves

View the full seismic survey market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Seismic Survey Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the seismic survey market and is expected to experience growth. The market report for seismic surveys includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Seismic Survey Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fast Food And Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2025



Ecommerce Global Market Report 2025



Consumer Electronics Ecommerce Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: