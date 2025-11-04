Metal Products Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Metal Products Market Be By 2025?The scale of the metal products market has witnessed a consistent growth over the past few years. The expansion is projected to move from a market value of $2664.55 billion in 2024 to $2766.98 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth during the historic period can be traced back to robust economic expansion in burgeoning markets, swift advancement in the automotive sector, remarkable technological progress, and the widening of the steel sector.

It is predicted that the metal products market will undergo continuous growth in the coming years and is expected to reach a value of $3308.94 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Several factors that are causing this growth during the projection period include enhancements in plant efficiency, increased utilisation of aluminium as a cost-effective and lightweight replacement, the use of metals by the aerospace sector and investment in infrastructure. Major trends identified for the forecasted period involve an increased focus on releasing products with zero carbon emissions, the introduction of metal additive manufacturing products, the integration of robotics and automation, the implementation of the internet of things (IoT), the usage of recent welding technologies and the application of recycled metals.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Metal Products Market Landscape?

The surge in the automotive industry has been advantageous to the metal products market during the historical period. The automotive industry is a wide sector encompassing the conceptualization, development, production, selling, modification, and maintenance of motor vehicles. There's a growing demand for various types of metal products like sheet metal, steel, aluminum, and special alloys as the automotive sector proliferates. These materials find extensive use in the fabrication of auto parts including body sections, chassis items, and engine components. For example, as revealed by a study from MarkLines Co, a Japanese auto information provider, light vehicle sales in the United States escalated to 1,287,280 units in December 2022, marking a 5.4% growth from the same month in 2021. Compared to the last December, truck and SUV sales shot up by 5.3% to 1,020,952 units, and sales of passenger cars rose by 5.7% to 266,328 units. Hence, the heightened demand for vehicles during this interval had a favorable influence on the metal products manufacturing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Metal Products Market?

Major players in the Metal Products include:

. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

. Ball Corporation

. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

. Illinois Tool Works Inc

. Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG

. Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes Industries LLC

. AK Steel Holding

. Akar Tools Ltd

. Al Jarsh Metal Section Manufacturing

. AL Khaleej Metal Coat LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Metal Products Industry?

Numerous organizations that manufacture metal products are implementing robotics and automation to boost factory efficiency and productivity. The term robotics denotes the combined domain of engineering and technology that is concerned with the creation, operation, and application of robots, whereas automation involves utilizing technology to minimize human input in procedures by establishing decision parameters, correlations between subprocesses, and executing these preestablished elements in machinery. Automation facilitates the production of consistently high-quality metal products. Robotic systems can carry out precise welding, cutting and fabrication of metal, which minimizes flaws and eliminates the need for redoing work. This results in metal products of superior quality that either meet or outdo industrial benchmarks. As per the International Federation of Robotics' (IFR), a non-profit professional organization based in Germany, recent report on global robotics, 553,052 industrial robots were set up around the world in 2022, which is a 5% growth compared to the previous year. Out of these installations, 73% took place in Asia, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas. Companies like FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman are amongst those supplying industrial robots to companies involved in metal production.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Metal Products Market

The metal products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Forged and Stamped Goods, Cutlery and Hand Tools, Architectural And Structural Metals, Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container, Hardware, Spring And Wire Products, Machine Shops, Turned Product, Screw, Nut And Bolt, Others

2) By Metal Type: Iron Ore, Copper, Other Metal Types, Zinc, Nickel, Gold Ore, Lead, Silver Ore

3) By End User: Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Forged And Stamped Goods: Forged Components, Stamped Parts, Cold Formed Parts, Hot Forged Parts

2) By Cutlery And Hand Tools: Kitchen Cutlery, Hand Tools, Garden Tools, Professional Tools

3) By Architectural And Structural Metals: Steel Beams And Columns, Metal Decking, Roofing And Siding Panels, Metal Framing Systems

4) By Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container: Pressure Vessels, Storage Tanks, Shipping Containers, Boiler Components

5) By Hardware: Fasteners, Door And Window Hardware, Furniture Hardware, Builders' Hardware

6) By Spring And Wire Products: Compression Springs, Extension Springs, Wire Forms, Specialty Springs

7) By Machine Shops: Precision Machined Components, Custom Machining Services, CNC Machined Parts, Tooling And Fixture Manufacturing

8) By Turned Products: Turned Metal Parts, CNC Turned Components, Precision Turned Parts

9) By Screw, Nut, And Bolt: Standard Fasteners, Specialty Fasteners, Custom Fastener Manufacturing

10) By Others: Powder Coated Products, Anodized Metal Parts, Engraved Components, Heat-Treated Steel Parts, Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Check Valves, Control Valves, Metal Fabrications, Assemblies And Subassemblies, Specialty Metal Products

Metal Products Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading region in the metal products market, followed by Western Europe. The metal products market report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

