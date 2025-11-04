GCT Welcomes Federal Budget Commitment To Spur Private Investment And Invest In Sustainable Trade Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Container Terminals (GCT) today welcomed the federal government's Canada Strong 2025 budget and its commitment to strengthening national trade infrastructure through responsible private-sector investment.

“Today's budget reinforces the importance of partnering with industry to build the trade-enabling infrastructure that drives Canada's economy,” said Eric Waltz, President of Global Container Terminals.“As a Canadian-owned company focused on sustainable growth, we are encouraged by the direction laid out by the Government of Canada in the budget. Our Deltaport Expansion Berth Four Project (DP4) lines up on all counts with the vision laid out in today's budget and is exactly the kind of project Canada needs - home-grown, privately financed, and environmentally responsible.”

DP4 is a market-ready expansion of the existing GCT Deltaport terminal that will add up to two million TEUs of new container capacity. The project supports Canada's trade diversification goals, advances GCT's Net Zero commitment, and minimizes environmental impacts. Backed by Canadian institutional investors, GCT's advancement of DP4 reflects the kind of smart, sustainable partnership the government is calling for.

“The federal budget's focus on private investment and its introduction of the new $5B Trade Diversification Corridors Fund sends a clear signal that Canada is serious about modernizing its gateways while protecting taxpayers and making prudent investments that meet market needs,” added Waltz.“DP4 delivers the trade capacity Canada needs-without the public cost or environmental footprint of new greenfield megaprojects. GCT stands ready to partner with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to deliver capacity for the West Coast.”

The DP4 project is well advanced in the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) review, with about half of milestones completed, and continues to engage Indigenous communities to ensure meaningful participation and shared economic benefits.

“As Canada looks to the future of trade, DP4 is ready to deliver - a proven, efficient, and sustainable expansion that puts private capital to work for the public good,” said Waltz.“Let's build Canada Strong.”

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada's Pacific Gateway. As one of the port's largest employers and the operator of Canada's largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring.

Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals-GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle over 3 million TEUs annually. Through a commitment to safety, performance, innovation, and ESG leadership, GCT delivers consistent value to customers, supply chain partners, the workforce, and communities.

