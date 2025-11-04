Sanitary Ware Market To Expand At A 5.9% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $52.71 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Sanitary Ware Market Worth?

The expansion in the market size of sanitary wares has been consistent over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $40.31 billion in 2024 to $41.85 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The rises throughout the historical time frame are due to the expansion in the real estate and construction sector, the liberalization of trade and global collaborations, the proliferation of retail stores, growth in tourism and hospitality sectors, and the need to replace aging infrastructures.

Looking ahead, the sanitary ware market is predicted to experience significant growth, expanding to a value of $52.71 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This anticipated growth throughout the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the rise of digital marketing and e-commerce, the increasing preference for wellness-oriented bathroom merchandise, investments in R&D, a surge in demand for luxury and high-quality sanitary goods, and the effects of contemporary interior design trends. Key trends projected for this period encompass intelligent, tech-integrated bathroom solutions, the use of sustainable and biodegradable materials, bathroom design with a wellness focus, and customizable, tailored sanitary products.

Download a free sample of the sanitary ware market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Sanitary Ware Market?

The anticipated expansion of the construction sector is foreseen to stimulate the growth of the sanitary ware market. The construction sector involves the industrial side of manufacturing and trade related actions encompassing construction, repair, renovation, and preservation of infrastructure. The necessity of sanitary ware is higher in this industry to facilitate all bathroom infrastructures; consequently, escalating construction activities enhances sanitary ware demand. To exemplify, the US Census Bureau, a government agency situated in the United States, reported an increase in construction operations worth from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sanitary Ware Market?

Major players in the Sanitary Ware include:

. LIXIL Group Corporation

. Kohler Co

. TOTO

. American Standard

. Roca Corporación Empresarial

. Grohe

. Elkay

. Moen Incorporated

. Villeroy & Boch

. Jaquar & Company Private Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Sanitary Ware Market?

Prominent entities in the sanitaryware industry are concentrating on creating technological improvements such as concealed cisterns to amplify efficiency and design. A concealed cistern is an unseen water storage solution for toilet flushing systems that can be integrated into walls or cabinets. It promotes a sleeker appearance by hiding the cistern from view, while still maintaining easy access to flush controls. For example, Johnson Bathrooms, a firm from India specializing in tile bathrooms, introduced the Elite Range in June 2023. This range provides individualized services and specific benefits, upgrading consumer interactions across sectors such as banking, travel, insurance, and fitness. This range caters to affluent clients with financial benefits, all-encompassing coverage, and lifestyle privileges designed specifically for them.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Sanitary Ware Market Share?

The sanitary waremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Toilets, Washbasins, Urinals, Cisterns, Other Products

2) By Materials: Ceramic, Pressed metal, Acrylic plastics and Perspex, Other Materials

3) By Technologies: Slip Casting, Pressure Casting, Tape Casting, Isostatic Casting

4) By Sales Channels: Retail, Wholesale

5) By End-Users: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Toilets: Floor-Mounted Toilets, Wall-Mounted Toilets, Smart Toilets

2) By Washbasins: Pedestal Washbasins, Countertop Washbasins, Wall-mounted Washbasins, Under-Mount Washbasins

3) By Urinals: Wall-mounted Urinals, Floor-Mounted Urinals, Waterless Urinals

4) By Cisterns: Concealed Cisterns, Exposed Cisterns

5) By Other Products: Bathtubs, Bidets, Shower Trays, Bathroom Accessories

View the full sanitary ware market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Sanitary Ware Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the sanitary ware market, however, the quickest expansion is anticipated in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The market report scrutinizes several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sanitary Ware Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polyolefins Global Market Report 2025

/report/polyolefins-global-market-report

Nasal Polyps Treatment Global Market Report 2025

/report/nasal-polyps-treatment-global-market-report

Polyphenols Global Market Report 2025

/report/polyphenols-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "