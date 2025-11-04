San Francisco's Massage Garage Extends $99 Shockwave Therapy Special Through 2025 Delivering Breakthrough Results For Chronic Pain

MENAFN - GetNews)The Massage Garage, a leading pain relief clinic in San Francisco's Healing Arts Building, has announced that its $99 Initial Radial Pressure Wave Therapy (RPWT) special will be extended through the end of 2025 due to overwhelming client success.

Founded by Gary Mendelson, a Certified Advanced Neuromuscular Therapist and Health Educator, The Massage Garage specializes in combining Neuromuscular Therapy with Radial Pressure Wave Therapy - a powerful, non-invasive approach that's helping clients move better, recover faster, and live pain-free.

“When we pair neuromuscular therapy with shockwave therapy, the body doesn't just feel relief - it begins to repair itself,” says Mendelson.“My goal is to help people get out of pain and teach them how to stay that way.”

Clients are reporting significant improvements in conditions including plantar fasciitis, rotator cuff injuries, TMJ pain, and chronic neck and back tension. The combined therapies target both the muscular and neurological systems, breaking down adhesions, increasing circulation, and retraining the body's natural movement patterns.

“I think of myself as a body mechanic,” Mendelson adds.“Your body is your vehicle through life - it runs best when everything is in alignment.”

Mendelson's background is as unique as his approach. After performing for 25 years in productions such as Broadway's CATS, he shifted his focus from stage performance to body restoration. Today, his clients - from athletes to everyday professionals - praise his integrative work as“life-changing,” noting improved mobility, reduced pain, and a renewed sense of ease and balance.

Located at 1801 Bush Street, Suite 131A, The Massage Garage continues to raise the bar for hands-on, results-driven bodywork in San Francisco's thriving wellness community.

For more information or to book the $99 Initial Shockwave Therapy Session, visit or call (415) 845-7143.