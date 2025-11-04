Sisucare Education Appoints Dr. Sameh Ghareeb, Phd, RN As Vice President Of Nursing Programs To Lead Strategic Innovation And Program Approvals

Stanton, CA - SisuCare Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sameh Ghareeb, PhD, RN as Vice President of Nursing Programs. In this strategic leadership role, Dr. Sameh will drive the expansion of SisuCare's nursing programs, including CNA, LVN and ADN offerings, while securing regulatory approvals for multi-state growth.

Strategic Vision for SisuCare's Growth

Dr. Sameh Ghareeb joins SisuCare at a pivotal moment as the organization scales its impact across multiple states. His immediate priorities include expanding program offerings to underserved regions, streamlining regulatory approval processes, and building stronger clinical partnerships to enhance student training opportunities. With his proven track record in managing complex accreditation requirements and multi-million-dollar program budgets, Dr. Ghareeb will ensure SisuCare's programs meet the highest standards while remaining accessible to diverse student populations.

"I am excited to bring my passion for nursing education and commitment to student success to SisuCare Education," said Dr. Ghareeb. "My vision is to position SisuCare as a national leader in nursing education, one that expands access to underserved regions and creates pathways for lifelong learning. By strengthening our programs and building bridges between education and practice, we can develop a more resilient and representative healthcare workforce that serves our communities with excellence."

Proven Leadership Experience

Dr. Ghareeb brings over two decades of experience in nursing education leadership, most recently serving as Dean and President of Campus at Galen College of Nursing and Chair of the School of Nursing at Bethune-Cookman University. His expertise spans curriculum development, faculty recruitment, clinical site management, and strategic oversight with regulatory agencies, including Boards of Nursing, ACEN, CCNE, and SACSCOC.

A Partnership for the Future

Bijay Baniya, CEO of SisuCare Education, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ghareeb to the SisuCare family. His proven leadership in nursing program development and deep regulatory expertise make him the ideal person to guide our expansion efforts. As we continue to grow and bring high-quality nursing education to more students across the country, Dr. Ghareeb's vision and experience will be instrumental in opening doors for future healthcare professionals and strengthening the communities we serve."

Under Dr. Ghareeb's leadership, SisuCare will continue to remove barriers to healthcare education, expand its geographic footprint, and develop innovative pathways that prepare students for meaningful careers in nursing and allied health.

About SisuCare Education

SisuCare Education provides accessible, high-quality nursing and allied health programs that prepare students for meaningful careers in healthcare. Through a combination of online learning, hands-on training, and strong clinical partnerships, SisuCare equips students with the skills and confidence to succeed in today's healthcare environment.

For more information about SisuCare Education and its programs, visit .