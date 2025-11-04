Cabinpulse Introduces Add-Ons For Expandable Remote Monitoring

MENAFN - GetNews)



"CabinPulse Add-Ons are now available for purchase."New wireless sensor ecosystem enables customizable, expanded environmental monitoring for remote properties, facilities, and distributed assets without WiFi or additional recurring fees

Toccata Inc., the maker of CabinPulse, today introduced CabinPulse Add-Ons - modular sensors that expand how CabinPulse customers monitor environmental conditions across remote locations. The new ecosystem enables users to build customized sensing solutions by adding wireless sensors that work out-of-the-box with existing CabinPulse devices.

CabinPulse Add-Ons leverage the platform's existing resilience: dedicated cellular connectivity to every major network in North America, operation through multi-day power disruptions, and deployment designed for months or years without intervention. The wireless sensors extend that same reliability to additional monitoring points throughout a site.

Extending Cellular Resilience to Distributed Sensing

The Add-On platform extends CabinPulse's core advantage - reliable monitoring without WiFi dependency - to multi-point sensing deployments. Where traditional monitoring systems fail during power outages or in locations without internet infrastructure, CabinPulse continues operating through its dedicated cellular connection to all major North American networks.

Each CabinPulse device can support up to 30 Add-Ons, creating a flexible sensing network that covers areas up to 100 meters from the main unit. The system maintains the same resilience designed for months or years of unattended operation.

Users can start with CabinPulse's built-in environmental sensing capabilities, including temperature, humidity, air quality, and power outage detection, and expand coverage to additional zones and metrics as needs evolve. All monitoring data from Add-Ons is included in existing CabinPulse subscriptions at no additional cost.

Unlike monitoring systems dependent on internet connectivity, CabinPulse maintains operation during extended power outages and network disruptions, making it suitable for truly remote deployments where intervention may not be possible for extended periods.

Launching with Temperature and Leak Detection

CabinPulse is introducing the Add-On platform with two sensors addressing critical monitoring needs across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

The Temperature Add-On delivers ±0.1°C precision environmental temperature monitoring for multiple zones, enabling comprehensive climate management across facilities, warehouses, research installations, and climate-sensitive operations. Users can configure customizable alerts from -40°C to 125°C with instant notifications when conditions deviate from safe parameters.

The Leak Sensor Add-On provides early warning water detection through built-in contact sensors and optional external leak cables. The sensor is suitable for mechanical rooms, data centers, greenhouses, processing facilities, pump stations, and any environment where water intrusion poses operational or safety risks.

Both sensors feature replaceable AA lithium battery operation lasting for years, automatic health monitoring to ensure reliable operation, and simple dashboard-based setup that takes seconds to complete. Launch pricing starts at $49 CAD for the Leak Sensor Add-On and $59 CAD for the Temperature Add-On.

"Add-Ons are the first step in our vision for truly flexible remote sensing," said Noah Little, Product Manager at Toccata, Inc. "We're building a platform where users can deploy comprehensive monitoring networks in places where traditional systems simply can't work - remote sites, critical infrastructure, industry operations. No WiFi, no intervention, no escalating costs. Just reliable sensing that works for months or years, wherever it's needed."

Applications Across Industries

The modular Add-On platform serves diverse remote sensing needs. Infrastructure and utilities operators can monitor pump stations, telecommunications facilities, unmanned substations, and remote installations. Industrial and manufacturing operators can monitor warehouses, cold storage, processing plants, and manufacturing facilities.

Agricultural users gain visibility into barns, equipment storage, greenhouses, and temperature-sensitive operations. Commercial applications include retail spaces, storage facilities, multi-tenant buildings, and offices where environmental monitoring supports operations and asset protection.

Government and municipal organizations can monitor public facilities, community buildings, and remote service locations. The platform also serves residential and remote sites including cottages, vacation homes, rental units, and unmanned buildings where traditional monitoring infrastructure is impractical.

Platform Expansion

The company is developing additional Add-Ons including Motion Sensors, Door Sensors, and Remote Switches that will enable users to build increasingly sophisticated monitoring and control capabilities. The modular platform offers an expedited path to deployment for new sensors and effectors.

Organizations with specialized sensing requirements or planning large-scale deployments are invited to discuss custom solutions and enterprise implementations.

Key Platform Capabilities

The platform features modular, scalable design supporting up to 30 sensors per device with dedicated cellular connectivity to all major North American networks, eliminating WiFi dependency. All monitoring is included in existing subscription pricing, while battery-powered sensors allow flexible placement without requiring power infrastructure.

Out-of-the-box functionality ensures simple pairing and deployment. The platform is compatible with CabinPulse devices purchased May 2025 or later, with unified dashboard management across all sensors. Most importantly, the system is engineered for months or years of unattended operation in challenging environments.

Availability

CabinPulse Add-Ons are available now at CabinPulse/Shop. Organizations considering enterprise deployments, custom sensing solutions, or large-scale installations can contact....

About CabinPulse

CabinPulse, developed by Toccata, Inc., provides remote environmental monitoring through dedicated cellular connectivity, eliminating WiFi requirements and enabling operation through extended power outages.

Serving diverse users from individual cabin and cottage owners to major public infrastructure organizations, provincial and municipal governments, and industrial operators across North America, CabinPulse connects to all major cellular networks and is engineered for months or years of unattended operation in challenging environments.

Toccata Inc is based in Saskatchewan, Canada, and specializes in monitoring solutions for remote locations where traditional connectivity infrastructure is unavailable or unreliable.