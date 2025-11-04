Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment (By Production) Market Worth $27.80 Billion By 2030 With 7.6% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Browse 354 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 348 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment (by Production) Market by Type (Material Processing, Sterilization & Cleaning Equipment), Application (Consumables & Disposables), End User (OEMs, Contract Manufacturing Organizations) - Global Forecast to 2030"The global medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market was valued at US$19.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$27.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%

The global medical device manufacturing equipment market, valued at US$18.0 billion in 2024, stood at US$19.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$27.80 billion by the end of the period. The medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market is driven by advancements in automation, robotics, and precision machining, along with increasing demand for high-quality, regulatory-compliant devices. Growth is restrained by high capital investment requirements, stringent regulatory standards, and supply chain complexities. Key opportunities exist in emerging markets with rising healthcare infrastructure investments, adoption of additive manufacturing/3D printing for customized devices, and integration of digital technologies like IoT and AI, enabling efficient, scalable, and flexible production to meet global demand.

By product, Material processing equipment is estimated to account for the largest market share as it is fundamental to shaping, cutting, welding, and assembling medical devices with high precision and reliability. Growing demand for minimally invasive devices, stringent quality standards, and the need for automation in production further strengthen its dominance, making it indispensable across diverse medical device manufacturing applications worldwide.

By production, Consumables & disposables is estimated to be the largest market as they are essential in every stage of medical device manufacturing, ensuring sterility, precision, and regulatory compliance. Their recurring demand, single-use nature, and critical role in maintaining production efficiency and safety drive consistent growth, making them a dominant and irreplaceable segment within the medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market.

By geography, Europe holds the largest market share due to its strong base of established medical device OEMs, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards that drive adoption of high-quality equipment. Significant R&D investments, supportive government initiatives, and high healthcare expenditure further reinforce Europe's leadership in the medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market, ensuring consistent demand and technological advancements.

Prominent players in the medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market are STERIS (US), Nordson Corporation (US), ENGEL (Austria), Zeiss Group (Germany), Multivac (Germany), Coherent Corp. (US), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), TRUMPF (Germany), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), Arburg (Germany), Stratasys Ltd (US), Plasmatreat (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), among others.

