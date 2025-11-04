Sphere 3D Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Bitcoin mining revenue
|
|$
|2,623
|
|$
|2,355
|
|$
|8,458
|
|$
|13,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below
|
|
|1,957
|
|
|2,731
|
|
|6,452
|
|
|10,997
|
|General and administrative
|
|
|1,785
|
|
|3,032
|
|
|7,080
|
|
|9,470
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|1,724
|
|
|1,737
|
|
|4,997
|
|
|5,374
|
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|793
|
|
|-
|
|
|1,652
|
|
|691
|
|Impairment of property and equipment
|
|
|500
|
|
|-
|
|
|500
|
|
|860
|
|Change in fair value of Bitcoin
|
|
|(101
|)
|
|8
|
|
|(373
|)
|
|(695
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|6,658
|
|
|7,508
|
|
|20,308
|
|
|26,697
|
|Loss from operations
|
|
|(4,035
|)
|
|(5,153
|)
|
|(11,850
|)
|
|(12,730
|)
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment gain (loss
|
|
|(220
|)
|
|2,437
|
|
|439
|
|
|7,488
|
|Other income, net
|
|
|7
|
|
|2,892
|
|
|47
|
|
|3,067
|
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|(4,248
|)
|
|176
|
|
|(11,364
|)
|
|(2,175
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|-
|
|
|72
|
|
|2
|
|
|74
|
|Net income (loss
|
|$
|(4,248
|)
|$
|104
|
|$
|(11,366
|)
|$
|(2,249
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.01
|
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Diluted
|
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.005
|
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|28,511,990
|
|
|20,733,022
|
|
|27,810,554
|
|
|18,681,399
|
|Diluted
|
|
|28,511,990
|
|
|22,323,306
|
|
|27,810,554
|
|
|18,681,399
|
SPHERE 3D CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|5,277
|
|$
|5,425
|
|Bitcoin
|
|
|2,588
|
|
|1,394
|
|Investment in equity securities
|
|
|-
|
|
|7,530
|
|Other current assets
|
|
|2,058
|
|
|3,438
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|9,923
|
|
|17,787
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
|18,898
|
|
|21,967
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|1,981
|
|
|3,095
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|
|313
|
|
|379
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|31,115
|
|$
|43,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|$
|1,580
|
|$
|3,895
|
|Temporary equity
|
|
|18
|
|
|18
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|29,517
|
|
|39,315
|
|Total liabilities, temporary equity, and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|31,115
|
|$
|43,228
|
