Think Energy Expands Latin American Engagement With Strategic Investor Meetings

The discussions focused on accelerating Latin America's transition from traditional refining to cleaner, modular crude conversion plants.

Think Energy's patented technology transforms crude oil into ultra-clean D3 Diesel and F4 Fuel Oil, eliminating H2S and sulfur, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 50%, and operating on minimal land with deployment times as short as 90 days.

With growing interest from investors and industrial operators, these meetings represent a major step toward expanding Think Energy's presence in key regional markets including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Panama.

As a result of the visit, three major industry players in Brazil expressed formal interest in partnering with Think Energy. The company expects to announce Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in the coming weeks aimed at accelerating the deployment of up to 10,000 barrels per day of crude processing capacity in the near term. These agreements would mark an important milestone in Think Energy's regional expansion strategy, demonstrating both investor confidence and the scalability of its modular technology.

"Latin America holds the resources and the ambition to redefine how energy is produced," said Gregory C. Smith, Executive Chairman of Think Energy. "Our technology provides the tools to do it, faster and cleaner than ever before."

Think Energy's patented processing technology offers an effective alternative to traditional refining: compact, fast, and environmentally responsible. Each modular unit delivers cleaner, high-performance fuels using a fraction of the space and investment required by conventional refineries. The result is a system that not only lowers emissions and operational costs, but also empowers local industries with direct access to reliable, low-sulfur diesel and fuel oil, reducing dependency on imports and long-distance logistics, replacing antiquated and outdated refinery models with a cleaner, more efficient approach.

"With the right financing partnerships, we can help connect countries and regions currently struggling with diesel and bunker fuel availability," added Daniel Uribe, President of Think Energy. "Our modular plants make it possible to produce cleaner fuels locally, improving energy security."

Think Energy continues to engage with global partners committed to building the next generation of modular processing solutions, one that delivers real emissions reductions and energy security.

For discussions on how Think Energy's cleaner industrial and on-site diesel solutions can help Latin American industries and energy operators achieve real, scalable emissions reductions while improving efficiency:

