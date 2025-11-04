4 Signs John Cena Could Lead A Babyface Team Against The Vision At Survivor Series

John Cena's rumored role at Survivor Series: WarGames may surprise fans, with hints pointing toward leadership.

Brock Lesnar's shocking reunion with Paul Heyman at Wrestlepalooza reignited speculation about his future. The Beast Incarnate demolished John Cena in their encounter, leaving unfinished business between the two. With Seth Rollins no longer part of The Vision, Lesnar could step into the faction's ranks for Survivor Series. If that happens, Cena's involvement on the babyface side becomes even more likely, giving him a chance to confront Lesnar again inside WarGames.

At Night of Champions, The Vision interfered in Cena's title defense against CM Punk. The Cenation Leader fought back, but the confrontation was never revisited. Survivor Series: WarGames presents the perfect opportunity to close that chapter. With The Vision expected to anchor the heel team, Cena's inclusion on the opposing side would allow WWE to revisit and resolve that storyline before his eventual retirement.

Earlier reports suggested John Cena might finally chase the Intercontinental Championship, the one title missing from his career. Dominik Mysterio, the reigning champion, was even rumored to defend against Cena in his hometown of San Diego at Survivor Series. However, Rey Mysterio's return on RAW shifted the focus back to the father‐son rivalry, leaving Cena without a clear singles match. This development opens the door for him to be slotted into the WarGames match instead.

If Cena leads the babyface squad, it would allow him to share the spotlight with some of WWE's top names one last time. Potential allies include CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and either Jimmy or Jey Uso. Such a lineup would create dream interactions for fans and elevate the stakes of the WarGames match. For Cena, it would be a fitting way to contribute to one of WWE's most chaotic and star‐studded battles.