From Boom To Bust: How A $128 Million Hack And Economic Jitters Sank Bitcoin Below $100,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's sudden plunge below $100,000 this afternoon was not merely a correction but a stark expose of digital asset vulnerabilities.
The crash, wiping out months of gains, was fueled by a $128 million exploit of DeFi platform Balancer, where hackers drained funds across blockchains, triggering $1.2 billion in liquidations within hours.
The attack, exploiting smart contract flaws, underscored the persistent fragility of DeFi, despite years of audits and scrutiny.
The sell-off accelerated as Bitcoin breached key support levels, including the 200-day moving average, activating automated trading and panic selling.
Institutional demand collapsed, with outflows from corporate treasuries and ETFs hitting $2.5 billion-the highest since late 2024.
Even long-term holders, typically a stabilizing force, began offloading positions, signaling waning confidence.
From Boom to Bust: How a $128 Million Hack and Economic Jitters Sank Bitcoin Below $100,000
Broader market forces exacerbated the downturn. The US dollar strengthened as the Federal Reserve delayed interest rate cuts, pressuring risk assets.
Meanwhile, the US government shutdown and rising political uncertainty-exemplified by New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's socialist agenda-further dampened investor sentiment.
Mamdani's calls for wealth redistribution and criticism of traditional finance have unnerved business leaders, reinforcing fears that progressive policies could destabilize markets.
The crypto slump mirrors a global“risk-off” mood, with tech stocks also falling sharply. Bitcoin's correlation with high-growth equities highlights its sensitivity to liquidity shifts and investor risk appetite.
Analysts now warn of potential further declines, with targets as low as $74,000 if momentum fails to reverse.
The immediate future looks challenging. With institutional demand faltering and macroeconomic uncertainty looming, Bitcoin's recovery hinges on fresh catalysts: clearer economic signals, renewed institutional interest, or regulatory clarity.
