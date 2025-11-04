Ridge Street Capital Achieves 150 Percent Growth As It Expands Investment Property Lending Operations

Ridge Street Capital, a rapidly expanding private lender specializing in investment property financing, announced today that it has achieved more than 150% year-over-year growth. The company attributes its success to a focus on helping real estate investors navigate the transition from conventional financing to private lending, offering a combination of competitive pricing, personalized coaching, and hands-on service.

Investor-Focused Approach Driving Growth

Ridge Street Capital operates across 35 states, providing investment property financing that meets the real-world needs of active investors. By emphasizing pricing transparency, responsive service, and educational support, the company has built a reputation for helping investors execute deals efficiently and confidently. The firm offers two main types of financing tailored to investor needs. DSCR loans (Debt Service Coverage Ratio loans) provide long-term financing for rental properties, underwriting based on property cash flow rather than personal income. Fix and flip loans offer short-term financing to acquire and renovate residential properties, giving investors the capital and flexibility to quickly execute fix and flip projects.

Looking Ahead

Ridge Street Capital is entering its next phase of growth, focused on scaling operations and expanding its impact in the investment property market. The company is executing a major hiring push to grow its lending, operations, and support teams in Q1 of 2026, while investing in backend technology to streamline underwriting and enhance borrower experience. At the same time, Ridge Street is expanding its institutional capital base, providing the resources to support larger and more complex investor portfolios.

About Ridge Street Capital

Founded by Zach Cohen, Ridge Street Capital is a private credit firm committed to helping real estate investors scale their portfolios through alternative financing. Guided by a mission to make real estate investing more accessible and efficient, the firm has funded nearly $100 million in investment properties nationwide, supporting projects from single-family flips to large rental portfolios. Its continued growth reflects a dedication to transparency, partnership, and empowering investors to build long-term wealth through real estate.

