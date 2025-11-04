Media Statement: National Police Federation Welcomes Public Safety Investments In Federal Budget 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, in response to the Federal Government's 2025 Budget, tabled today:

“Over the past few years, the National Police Federation (NPF) has been advocating for much needed investment in RCMP resources and other public safety measures to bolster policing services and security for all Canadians. Today, we are pleased to see some of these long-awaited asks being formally committed to in Budget 2025.

As previously announced on October 16, 2025, Budget 2025 commits to investing $1.8 billion over four years to increase the RCMP Cadet Training Allowance from $525 to $1,000 per week, as well as hiring an additional 1,000 RCMP personnel for federal policing.

In addition, this Budget commits $184.9 million to Veterans Affairs Canada to improve its processing capacity and reduce the backlog for disability benefits. It also outlines that 1.5 per cent of the GDP will be dedicated to investments made by all levels of government in areas such as telecommunications, emergency preparedness, and other projects related to national security. The NPF has been advocating for the establishment of a national Public Safety Broadband Network (PSBN) for use by emergency personnel across Canada and hope this government will utilize the proposal the NPF has submitted and use this funding to finally establish a national PSBN.

The Budget also outlines that a new Financial Crimes Agency will be established, but further details are still to come ahead of a planned launch by Spring 2026. The Budget states that investments in this Agency will come from federal law enforcement capacity, as outlined in the $1.8 billion mentioned above. However, the exact cost is not disclosed. The NPF remains firm that any funding to establish this new Agency must come from new funding, and not funding allocated to the RCMP.

The addition of 1,000 RCMP personnel is a critical step toward addressing resource needs, however, the NPF remains steadfast that these positions all be sworn police officers, including a mix of Regular Members and Special Constables. As the complexity of crimes increases, so must investigative powers and expertise. To attract this expertise and ensure that all RCMP personnel conducting investigations are held to the same oversight regimes, it is imperative they all be sworn Members.

Canada must remain vigilant in its response to new and emergent 21st century threats, and the NPF is encouraged by the investments proposed in Budget 2025. These investments will bolster the RCMP's capacity across Canada to combat organized crime, cross-border crime, and security threats impacting Canadian communities.

We look forward to continuing to work with this government, and all levels of government, to ensure these commitments are implemented effectively and with the resources needed to deliver real, lasting results for Canadians and our Members.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

