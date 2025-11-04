Stride, Inc. (LRN) Plunges 49% As Platform Upgrade Fails, Triggering Hagens Berman Probe -- Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LRN Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is investigating Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the online education platform, for potential violations of the U.S. securities laws following a series of negative market events and serious fraud allegations that have seen the company's stock price plummet.

The firm urges investors in Stride who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Platform Issues and Weak Guidance Trigger Sell-Off

Yesterday, Stride, a learning technology company, reported Q1 earnings. The company's quarterly results were overshadowed by a significant operational issue and cautious guidance.



Platform Disruption: Stride disclosed that it experienced major issues implementing an upgraded platform over the summer. Management estimates these disruptions caused the company to miss between 10,000 and 15,000 enrollments -a substantial number given the company's total enrollment is currently 247,700.

CEO's Comments: CEO James Rhyu addressed the problem directly, stating:“The implementations did not go as smoothly as we anticipated... This poor customer experience has resulted in some higher withdrawal and lower conversion rates than we expected.” Management has stated the company will fix the upgrade within a year. Weakened Forecast: The most significant concern for investors was Stride's guidance for 2026, forecasting sales growth of only 5%. This is a stark slowdown from the company's annualized sales growth of 19% over the last five years and has prompted the market to take a sharply cautious stance.



Prior Fraud Allegations and Lawsuit

The investigation by Hagens Berman also follows an earlier news event that impacted the stock. On September 14, 2025, a report revealed that Gallup-McKinley had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive practices, and systemic legal violations that prioritized profits over student welfare.

The allegations in the complaint reportedly include:



Student Enrollment Inflation: Artificially boosting reported student enrollment figures by including "ghost students" who never officially started or had been absent for at least ten consecutive days.

Teacher Ratios and Licensing: Intentionally increasing student-to-teacher ratios to inflate profit margins and employing a significant number of insufficiently licensed teachers. Market Manipulation: Allegedly utilizing unlawful business practices to deliberately lower overhead costs for the sole purpose of inflating the company's stock values.



On this news, Stride's stock price plunged $18.60, or 11%, in heavy trading.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

Hagens Berman's investigation focuses on whether Stride may have intentionally misled investors about operational challenges and its business practices.

“A major platform disruption on top of existing fraud allegations regarding enrollment figures and teacher quality raises potential red flags for investors and are areas we are closely scrutinizing,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

