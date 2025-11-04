Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FAT Brands To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 5, 2025


2025-11-04 05:16:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the“Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli's and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET. A press release with third quarter 2025 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-704-4453 from the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13755607. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at, under the“Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

Investor Relations:
ICR
Michelle Michalski
...

Media Relations:
Erin Mandzik
...

###


MENAFN04112025004107003653ID1110295728



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search