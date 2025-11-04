Whitestone REIT Receives Unsolicited, Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Company's Board of Trustees will carefully evaluate the proposal to determine if it believes the proposal is in the best interests of all shareholders. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide updates with respect to this or any other proposal or transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

