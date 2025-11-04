Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Q3/2024
|Q4/2024
|Q1/2025
|Q2/2025
|Q3/2025
|Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)
|$0.33
|$0.17
|$0.04
|$1.02
|($1.79)
|Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share
|$0.39
|$0.20
|$0.40
|$0.51
|$0.20
|Pre-Incentive Net Investment Income Per Share
|$0.49
|$0.20
|$0.50
|$0.64
|$0.20
|Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share
|($0.06)
|($0.03)
|($0.36)
|$0.51
|($1.98)
|Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End
|$12.04
|$11.79
|$11.46
|$12.10
|$10.01
|Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share
|$0.35
|$0.40
|$0.37
|$0.37
|$0.37
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of September 30, 2025, GECC held total investments of $325.1 million at fair value, as follows:
- 64 debt investments in corporate credit, totaling approximately $189.3 million, representing 58.2% of the fair market value of the Company's total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of the Company's debt investments. An investment in Great Elm Specialty Finance, totaling approximately $44.7 million, comprised of two debt investments of $31.3 million and one equity investment of $13.4 million, representing 9.6% and 4.1%, respectively, of the fair market value of the Company's total investments. CLO investments, totaling approximately $52.3 million, representing 16.1% of the fair market value of the Company's total investments. Three dividend-paying equity investments, totaling approximately $10.5 million, representing 3.2% of the fair market value of the Company's total investments. Other equity investments, totaling approximately $28.2 million, representing 8.7% of the fair market value of the Company's total investments.
As of September 30, 2025, the weighted average current yield on the Company's debt portfolio was 11.5%(1). Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 67% of the fair market value of debt investments and the Company's fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 2.8 years.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company deployed approximately $56.6 million into 36 investments(2) at a weighted average current yield of 10.7%.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company monetized, in part or in full, 40 investments for approximately $42.9 million(3), at a weighted average current yield of 13.3%. Monetizations include $28.2 million of mandatory debt paydowns and redemptions at a weighted average current yield of 14.3%.
Financial Review
Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $10.6 million, or $0.86 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $8.2 million, or $0.67 per share, inclusive of excise tax expense.
Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $24.4 million, or $1.98 per share.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2025, cash and money market fund investments totaled approximately $24.3 million. In addition, GECC had availability of $50.0 million on its revolving line of credit (the“Revolver”) as of September 30, 2025.
As of September 30, 2025, total debt outstanding (par value) was $205.4 million, comprised of 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO), 8.50% senior notes due April 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI), 8.125% senior notes due December 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCH), and 7.75% senior notes due December 2030 (NASDAQ: GECCG).
Distributions
The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.37 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 to be paid from distributable earnings. The fourth quarter distribution will be payable on December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2025.
The distribution equates to a 19.8% annualized dividend yield on the Company's closing market price on November 3, 2025 of $7.48 and a 14.8% annualized dividend yield on the Company's September 30, 2025 NAV of $10.01 per share.
Stock Repurchase Program
The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, whereby the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate of $10 million of its outstanding common shares.
Conference Call and Webcast
GECC will discuss these results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 5, 2025.
Conference Call Details
|Date/Time:
|Wednesday, November 5, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET
|Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|(United States):
|844-825-9789
|(International):
|412-317-5180
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode“GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the“Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website here after the issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the“Events and Presentations” section of GECC's website or by clicking on the webcast link here.
About Great Elm Capital Corp.
GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“designed,”“seek,”“continue,”“upside,”“potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: conditions in the credit markets, our expected financings and investments, including interest rate volatility, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC's portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.
Endnotes:
|(1)
|Weighted average current yield is based upon the stated coupon rate and fair value of outstanding debt securities at the measurement date and excludes five non-accrual investments with a fair value of $4.9 million as of September 30, 2025.
|(2)
|This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
|(3)
|This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Investments
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $267,160 and $244,378, respectively)
|$
|241,014
|$
|240,958
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $88,698 and $8,448, respectively)
|88,698
|8,448
|Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,378 and $12,378, respectively)
|-
|-
|Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $94,684 and $87,014, respectively)
|84,092
|83,304
|Total investments
|413,804
|332,710
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|-
|Receivable for investments sold
|67
|5,065
|Interest receivable
|3,383
|3,306
|Dividends receivable
|1,305
|364
|Due from portfolio company
|32
|32
|Due from affiliates
|146
|160
|Deferred financing costs
|301
|237
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,011
|154
|Total assets
|$
|420,049
|$
|342,028
|Liabilities
|Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $5,211 and $5,705, respectively)
|$
|200,189
|$
|189,695
|Revolving credit facility
|-
|-
|Payable for investments purchased
|75,628
|11,194
|Interest payable
|296
|32
|Accrued incentive fees payable
|1,145
|1,712
|Distributions payable
|-
|577
|Due to affiliates
|1,570
|1,385
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,123
|1,320
|Total liabilities
|$
|279,951
|$
|205,915
|Commitments and contingencies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Assets
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,998,168 shares issued and outstanding and 11,544,415 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|$
|140
|$
|115
|Additional paid-in capital
|359,371
|332,111
|Accumulated losses
|(219,413
|)
|(196,113
|)
|Total net assets
|$
|140,098
|$
|136,113
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|420,049
|$
|342,028
|Net asset value per share
|$
|10.01
|$
|11.79
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Investment Income:
|Interest income from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|$
|5,907
|$
|6,321
|$
|18,869
|$
|18,276
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)
|866
|826
|2,121
|2,267
|Affiliated investments
|-
|-
|-
|64
|Controlled investments
|810
|974
|2,528
|2,858
|Total interest income
|7,583
|8,121
|23,518
|23,465
|Dividend income from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|95
|584
|2,663
|2,015
|Controlled investments
|1,965
|3,002
|9,245
|3,912
|Total dividend income
|2,060
|3,586
|11,908
|5,927
|Other commitment fees from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|-
|-
|-
|700
|Other income from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|999
|20
|1,814
|92
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)
|-
|-
|174
|-
|Total other income
|999
|20
|1,988
|92
|Total investment income
|$
|10,642
|$
|11,727
|$
|37,414
|$
|30,184
|Expenses:
|Management fees
|$
|1,253
|$
|1,201
|$
|3,803
|$
|3,209
|Incentive fees
|-
|1,018
|2,620
|2,580
|Administration fees
|505
|375
|1,243
|1,156
|Custody fees
|38
|38
|113
|110
|Directors' fees
|53
|52
|159
|160
|Professional services
|587
|409
|1,470
|1,210
|Interest expense
|5,485
|4,210
|14,054
|10,490
|Other expenses
|50
|277
|665
|866
|Total expenses
|$
|7,971
|$
|7,580
|$
|24,127
|$
|19,781
|Net investment income before taxes
|$
|2,671
|$
|4,147
|$
|13,287
|$
|10,403
|Excise tax
|$
|238
|$
|75
|$
|374
|$
|80
|Net investment income
|$
|2,433
|$
|4,072
|$
|12,913
|$
|10,323
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):
|Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|$
|6,156
|$
|227
|$
|6,879
|$
|2,738
|Affiliated investments
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|(626
|)
|Realized loss on repurchase of debt
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|Total net realized gain (loss)
|6,156
|223
|6,879
|2,109
|Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|(28,339
|)
|715
|(22,726
|)
|(6,674
|)
|Affiliated investments
|-
|1
|-
|(22
|)
|Controlled investments
|(2,262
|)
|(1,537
|)
|(6,882
|)
|(4,046
|)
|Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|(30,601
|)
|(821
|)
|(29,608
|)
|(10,742
|)
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|$
|(24,445
|)
|$
|(598
|)
|$
|(22,729
|)
|$
|(8,633
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|(22,012
|)
|$
|3,474
|$
|(9,816
|)
|$
|1,690
|Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
|$
|(1.79
|)
|$
|0.33
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|0.18
|Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):
|12,315,210
|10,449,888
|11,808,363
|9,556,695
