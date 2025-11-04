Anaptys Announces Participation In November Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit, Virtual



Format – Fireside chat Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at 8:00am ET



Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA



Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at 11:30am ET



Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY



Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 1:20pm ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, UK



Format – Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 at 4:00pm GMT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, completed a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and is in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company's pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease with plans to expand development into an additional indication. Additionally, ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, is in a Phase 1a trial. Anaptys also has discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here.

Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

