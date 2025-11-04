GXO Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,157
|$
|9,671
|$
|8,459
|Direct operating expense
|2,857
|2,671
|8,228
|7,116
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|285
|265
|818
|784
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|118
|111
|337
|302
|Transaction and integration costs
|14
|21
|50
|55
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|9
|22
|26
|Regulatory matter and litigation expense(1)
|-
|(1
|)
|65
|59
|Operating income
|118
|81
|151
|117
|Other income (expense), net
|5
|(6
|)
|(10
|)
|1
|Interest expense, net
|(35
|)
|(33
|)
|(103
|)
|(69
|)
|Income before income taxes
|88
|42
|38
|49
|Income tax expense
|(28
|)
|(7
|)
|(45
|)
|(11
|)
|Net income (loss)
|60
|35
|(7
|)
|38
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (“NCI”)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|59
|$
|33
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|34
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.28
|Weighted-average shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|114,473
|119,461
|116,075
|119,387
|Diluted
|115,329
|119,793
|116,075
|119,718
|
(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $65 million of expense related to the deductibility of value-added tax payments made by the Company to certain third-party service providers. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded $59 million of expense related to the settlement of a dispute between the Company and one of its customers.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
( Unaudited )
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|339
|$
|413
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $12 and $15
|2,015
|1,799
|Other current assets
|452
|429
|Total current assets
|2,806
|2,641
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,027 and $1,732
|1,197
|1,160
|Operating lease assets
|2,589
|2,329
|Goodwill
|3,779
|3,549
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $749 and $618
|959
|986
|Other long-term assets
|577
|601
|Total long-term assets
|9,101
|8,625
|Total assets
|$
|11,907
|$
|11,266
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|716
|$
|776
|Accrued expenses
|1,523
|1,271
|Current debt
|522
|110
|Current operating lease liabilities
|743
|647
|Other current liabilities
|430
|385
|Total current liabilities
|3,934
|3,189
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
|2,176
|2,521
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,060
|1,898
|Other long-term liabilities
|749
|623
|Total long-term liabilities
|4,985
|5,042
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 119,842 and 119,496 shares issued and 114,486 and 119,496 shares outstanding, respectively
|1
|1
|Treasury stock, at cost; 5,356 and 0 shares, respectively
|(202
|)
|-
|Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional Paid-In Capital (“APIC”)
|2,655
|2,629
|Retained earnings
|675
|686
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (“AOCIL”)
|(174
|)
|(313
|)
|Total stockholders' equity before NCI
|2,955
|3,003
|NCI
|33
|32
|Total equity
|2,988
|3,035
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|11,907
|$
|11,266
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
( Unaudited )
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|38
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|337
|302
|Stock-based compensation expense
|34
|30
|Deferred tax benefit
|(24
|)
|(37
|)
|Other
|11
|11
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(76
|)
|50
|Other assets
|40
|(21
|)
|Accounts payable
|(91
|)
|(29
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|40
|19
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|264
|363
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(269
|)
|(255
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|101
|16
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(863
|)
|Cross-currency swap agreements settlement
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(169
|)
|(1,107
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Common stock repurchased
|(200
|)
|-
|Proceeds from debt, net
|-
|1,085
|Net borrowings under revolving credit facilities
|38
|(66
|)
|Repayments of debt, net
|(56
|)
|(150
|)
|Repayments of finance lease obligations
|(38
|)
|(32
|)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|Other
|(2
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(266
|)
|829
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|30
|14
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(141
|)
|99
|Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|485
|470
|Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|344
|$
|569
|Reconciliation of cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|339
|$
|548
|Restricted Cash (included in Other current assets)
|3
|-
|Restricted Cash (included in Other long-term assets)
|2
|21
|Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|$
|344
|$
|569
|Non-cash financing activities:
|Excise tax liability related to stock repurchases
|$
|2
|$
|-
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Key Data
Disaggregation of Revenue
( Unaudited )
| Revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|United Kingdom
|$
|1,628
|$
|1,525
|$
|4,609
|$
|3,727
|United States
|801
|771
|2,320
|2,249
|Netherlands
|275
|242
|760
|680
|France
|210
|195
|612
|596
|Spain
|170
|147
|479
|421
|Italy
|103
|98
|303
|288
|Other
|208
|179
|588
|498
|Total
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,157
|$
|9,671
|$
|8,459
| The Company's revenue can also be disaggregated by the customer's primary industry. Revenue disaggregated by industries was as follows:
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Omnichannel retail
|$
|1,645
|$
|1,479
|$
|4,693
|$
|3,817
|Technology and consumer electronics
|420
|392
|1,215
|1,137
|Industrial and manufacturing
|386
|376
|1,151
|973
|Food and beverage
|371
|344
|1,044
|986
|Consumer packaged goods
|324
|311
|898
|896
|Other
|249
|255
|670
|650
|Total
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,157
|$
|9,671
|$
|8,459
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA Margins
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| Year Ended
| Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| December 31, 2024
| September 30, 2025
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|59
|$
|33
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|34
|$
|134
|$
|89
|Net income attributable to NCI
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Net income (loss)
|$
|60
|$
|35
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|38
|$
|138
|$
|93
|Interest expense, net
|35
|33
|103
|69
|103
|137
|Income tax expense
|28
|7
|45
|11
|8
|42
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|118
|111
|337
|302
|415
|450
|Transaction and integration costs
|14
|21
|50
|55
|76
|71
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|9
|22
|26
|27
|23
|Regulatory matter and litigation expense
|-
|(1
|)
|65
|59
|59
|65
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts
|(7
|)
|8
|11
|4
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA ( 1)
|$
|251
|$
|223
|$
|626
|$
|564
|$
|815
|$
|877
|Revenue
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,157
|$
|9,671
|$
|8,459
|Operating income
|$
|118
|$
|81
|$
|151
|$
|117
|Operating income margin ( 2)
|3.5
|%
|2.6
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.4
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin ( 1)(3)
|7.4
|%
|7.1
|%
|6.5
|%
|6.7
|%
|
(1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) Operating income margin is calculated as operating income divided by revenue for the period.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the period.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITA
and Adjusted EBITA Margins
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| Year Ended
| Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| December 31, 2024
| September 30, 2025
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|59
|$
|33
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|34
|$
|134
|$
|89
|Net income attributable to NCI
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Net income (loss)
|$
|60
|$
|35
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|38
|$
|138
|$
|93
|Interest expense, net
|35
|33
|103
|69
|103
|137
|Income tax expense
|28
|7
|45
|11
|8
|42
|Amortization of intangible assets acquired
|31
|36
|90
|77
|108
|121
|Transaction and integration costs
|14
|21
|50
|55
|76
|71
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|9
|22
|26
|27
|23
|Regulatory matter and litigation expense
|-
|(1
|)
|65
|59
|59
|65
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts
|(7
|)
|8
|11
|4
|(11
|)
|(4
|)
|Adjusted EBITA ( 1)
|$
|164
|$
|148
|$
|379
|$
|339
|$
|508
|$
|548
|Revenue
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,157
|$
|9,671
|$
|8,459
|Adjusted EBITA margin ( 1)(2)
|4.8
|%
|4.7
|%
|3.9
|%
|4.0
|%
|
(1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue for the period.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income
and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
| (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|60
|$
|35
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|38
|Net income attributable to NCI
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|59
|$
|33
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|34
|Amortization of intangible assets acquired
|31
|36
|90
|77
|Transaction and integration costs
|14
|21
|50
|55
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|9
|22
|26
|Regulatory matter and litigation expense
|-
|(1
|)
|65
|59
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts
|(7
|)
|8
|11
|4
|Income tax associated with the adjustments above(1)
|(9
|)
|(11
|)
|(36
|)
|(40
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to GXO ( 2)
|$
|91
|$
|95
|$
|191
|$
|215
|Adjusted basic EPS ( 2)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.80
|Adjusted diluted EPS ( 2)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.80
|Weighted-average shares used in computation of adjusted earnings per share
|Basic
|114,473
|119,461
|116,075
|119,387
|Diluted(3)
|115,329
|119,793
|116,540
|119,718
|
(1) The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(3) The nine months ended September 30, 2025 calculation of earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) excludes 465 thousand shares due to their anti-dilutive effect.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Other Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operations ( 1)
|$
|232
|$
|198
|$
|264
|$
|363
|Capital expenditures
|(144
|)
|(94
|)
|(269
|)
|(255
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|99
|6
|101
|16
|Free cash flow ( 2)
|$
|187
|$
|110
|$
|96
|$
|124
|
(1) Net cash provided by operating activities.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,157
|$
|9,671
|$
|8,459
|Revenue from acquired business(1)
|-
|-
|(655
|)
|-
|Foreign exchange rates
|(115
|)
|-
|(209
|)
|-
|Organic revenue ( 2)
|$
|3,280
|$
|3,157
|$
|8,807
|$
|8,459
|Revenue growth ( 3)
|7.5
|%
|14.3
|%
|Organic revenue growth ( 2)(4)
|3.9
|%
|4.1
|%
|
(1) The Company excludes revenue from acquired businesses for periods that are not comparable.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(3) Revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.
(4) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period organic revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Liquidity Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:
|(In millions)
|September 30, 2025
|Current debt
|$
|522
|Long-term debt
|2,176
|Total debt ( 1)
|$
|2,698
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash)
|(339
|)
|Net debt ( 2)
|$
|2,359
|
(1) Includes finance leases and other debt of $416 million as of September 30, 2025.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| Reconciliation of Total debt to Net income Ratio:
|(In millions)
| September 30, 2025
|Total debt
|$
|2,698
|Trailing twelve months net income
|$
|93
|Debt to net income ratio
|29.0
|x
| Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:
|(In millions)
| September 30, 2025
|Net debt(1)
|$
|2,359
|Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|877
|Net leverage ratio ( 1)
|2.7
|x
|
(1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Return on Invested Capital
(Unaudited)
| Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid:
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| Year Ended
| Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|Adjusted EBITA ( 1)
|$
|379
|$
|339
|$
|508
|$
|548
|Less: Cash paid for income taxes
|(35
|)
|(26
|)
|(43
|)
|(52
|)
|Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid ( 1)
|$
|344
|$
|313
|$
|465
|$
|496
|
(1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| Return on Invested Capital (ROIC):
|September 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Selected Assets:
|Accounts receivable, net
|$
|2,015
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,992
|Other current assets
|452
|443
|448
|Property and equipment, net
|1,197
|1,161
|1,179
|Selected Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|(716
|)
|$
|(748
|)
|$
|(732
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(1,523
|)
|(1,411
|)
|(1,467
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(430
|)
|(369
|)
|(400
|)
|Invested capital
|$
|995
|$
|1,044
|$
|1,020
|Trailing twelve months net income to average invested capital
|9.1
|%
|Operating return on invested capital ( 1)(2)
|48.6
|%
|
(1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) The ratio of operating return on invested capital is calculated as trailing twelve months adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by the average invested capital.
