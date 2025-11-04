Gentherm Announces Participation In Baird Global Industrial Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVI, Mich., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago

Bill Presley, President and CEO, and Jon Douyard, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The fireside chat will begin at 9:05 a.m. (CT) and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at: .

Please note that event participation and specific dates and times are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the Gentherm Investor Relations website.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

...

248.308.1702

Melissa Fischer...

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCITM), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to .