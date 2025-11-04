Soleno Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Update On U.S. Launch Of VYKAT(TM) XR
|Conference call details:
|Toll-free: 800-717-1738
|International: 646-307-1865
|Conference ID: 48794
|Call meTM (avoids waiting for an operator):
|Here
|Webcast:
|Here
About PWS
Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by an abnormality in the gene expression on chromosome 15. The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births. The defining symptom of PWS is hyperphagia, a chronic and life-threatening condition characterized by an intense persistent sensation of hunger accompanied by food preoccupations, an extreme drive to consume food, food-related behavior problems, and a lack of normal satiety, which can severely diminish the quality of life for individuals with PWS and their families. Hyperphagia can lead to significant mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior) and longer term, co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.
INDICATION
VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline extended-release tablets) is indicated for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Contraindications
Use of VYKAT XR is contraindicated in patients who have a known hypersensitivity to diazoxide, other components of VYKAT XR, or to thiazides.
Warnings and Precautions
Hyperglycemia
Hyperglycemia, including diabetic ketoacidosis, has been reported. Before initiating VYKAT XR, test fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and HbA1c; optimize blood glucose in patients who have hyperglycemia. During treatment, regularly monitor fasting glucose (FPG or fasting blood glucose) and HbA1c. Monitor fasting glucose more frequently during the first few weeks of treatment in patients with risk factors for hyperglycemia.
Risk of Fluid Overload
Edema, including severe reactions associated with fluid overload, has been reported. Monitor for signs or symptoms of edema or fluid overload. VYKAT XR has not been studied in patients with compromised cardiac reserve and should be used with caution in these patients.
Adverse Reactions
The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥10% and at least 2% greater than placebo) included hypertrichosis, edema, hyperglycemia, and rash.
Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide .
About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company's first commercial product, VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except share and per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|246,662
|$
|87,928
|Marketable securities
|252,272
|203,509
|Accounts receivable, net
|25,506
|-
|Inventory, net
|6,674
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,739
|2,452
|Total current assets
|534,853
|293,889
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net
|150
|186
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,314
|2,798
|Intangible assets, net
|5,347
|6,805
|Long-term marketable securities
|57,148
|27,211
|Other long-term assets
|83
|83
|Total assets
|$
|599,895
|$
|330,972
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,145
|$
|8,882
|Accrued compensation
|7,248
|4,776
|Operating lease liabilities
|697
|526
|Other current liabilities
|17,163
|4,563
|Total current liabilities
|33,253
|18,747
|Long-term liabilities
|Contingent liability for Essentialis purchase price
|19,473
|14,791
|Long-term debt, net
|49,854
|49,828
|Long-term lease liabilities
|2,112
|2,472
|Other long-term liabilities
|398
|21
|Total liabilities
|105,090
|85,859
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
53,703,675 and 45,703,811 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|54
|46
|Additional paid-in-capital
|969,119
|696,966
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|360
|361
|Accumulated deficit
|(474,728
|)
|(452,260
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|494,805
|245,113
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|599,895
|$
|330,972
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(unaudited)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Product revenue, net
|$
|66,018
|$
|-
|$
|98,675
|$
|-
|Operating expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|1,141
|-
|1,837
|-
|Research and development
|8,405
|30,138
|31,069
|57,082
|Selling, general and administrative
|33,753
|49,197
|91,250
|68,558
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|614
|877
|4,682
|2,915
|Total operating expenses
|43,913
|80,212
|128,838
|128,555
|Operating income (loss)
|22,105
|(80,212
|)
|(30,163
|)
|(128,555
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest income, net
|5,298
|3,596
|11,822
|8,687
|Interest expense
|(1,390
|)
|-
|(4,127
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense), net
|3,908
|3,596
|7,695
|8,687
|Net income (loss)
|$
|26,013
|$
|(76,616
|)
|$
|(22,468
|)
|$
|(119,868
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|261
|1,049
|(31
|)
|898
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|14
|(1
|)
|30
|(3
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|26,288
|$
|(75,568
|)
|$
|(22,469
|)
|$
|(118,973
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.49
|$
|(1.83
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(3.08
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|0.47
|$
|(1.83
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(3.08
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|53,328,094
|41,879,025
|50,022,910
|38,917,169
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|54,921,916
|41,879,025
|50,022,910
|38,917,169
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Stock-based Compensation Expense
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Research and development
|$
|2,219
|$
|18,516
|$
|8,901
|$
|23,682
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,779
|38,082
|25,474
|46,521
|Total
|$
|9,998
|$
|56,598
|$
|34,375
|$
|70,203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment