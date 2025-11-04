Inspirato Reports Q3 Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Operational efficiencies drive $15.0 million of year-to-date improved cash flow from operating activities and $13.2 million increase in adjusted EBITDA, strengthening the foundation for efficient growth ahead DENVER, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today reported results for the third quarter (“Q3 2025”) ended September 30, 2025. Q3 2025 Highlights:

Net loss of $4.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.1 million, representing a $3.3 million or 97% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA improvement.

Gross margin of $17.4 million, driven by portfolio optimization and a more efficient business model. Cost of revenue and adjusted EBITDA for year-to-date 2025 have been negatively impacted by foreign exchange rates as a result of a weakening U.S. dollar relative to the Euro, which created an unfavorable impact of $2.0 million year-to-date.

Cash operating expenses declined by $6.9 million or 26% year-over-year, reflecting a continued focus on operational improvements.

Occupancy of 56%, with average daily rates (“ADR”) increasing 20% to $1,742. As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported 10,700 active memberships, underscoring its focus on high-quality, recurring revenue. Management Commentary: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Payam Zamani commented,“Our results for the third quarter, highlighted by our 97% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA improvement, reflect the material progress we've made to reducing our fixed commitments without compromising the guest experience. Year-to-date, we've increased our adjusted EBITDA by $13.2 million and operating cash flow by $15.0 million, underscoring the longer-term impact of these efforts. More recently, we also reviewed and renegotiated hundreds of vendor contracts, resulting in $4.0 million of additional annualized savings. In the quarter, we also began pre-sales for our new Pass membership launching in January, redesigned to deliver an innovative new way to travel that creates greater value and flexibility for our members while advancing Inspirato's mission to reinvent luxury travel. We believe that the changes we've made over the past year have set the business up for efficient growth in 2026 and beyond. We are now focused on accelerating our transformation as we begin investing in our technology.” 2025 Guidance Inspirato is reinstating its previously issued guidance and tightening the range for its 2025 outlook. For the full-year 2025, the Company expects:

Adjusted EBITDA of $2 to $4 million

Cash operating expenses between $80 and $85 million Full year expected revenue of $235 to $240 million CFO Transition: Additionally, Inspirato announced today that Michael Arthur, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has resigned from his position to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Arthur will remain with the Company through the end of 2025 to support a smooth transition. The Company will initiate a search for a permanent CFO with the experience and capabilities to advance Inspirato's strategic and financial objectives. “I'm grateful to Michael for his leadership and partnership during a period of significant transformation for Inspirato. His contributions have helped position the Company for a strong next chapter, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Chairman and CEO Payam Zamani. “It has been an honor to serve as CFO of Inspirato and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said Mr. Arthur.“Together, we've strengthened the Company's financial foundation and advanced key strategic priorities that position Inspirato for long-term growth and profitability. I'm confident in the Company's future and committed to ensuring a smooth transition.” 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast Company Chairman and CEO, Payam Zamani, and CFO, Michael Arthur, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to discuss Inspirato's operating and financial results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at inspirato. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call. Conference Call and Webcast Date/Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM MT Dial-In: Webcast: 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Metrics: The following table provides the components of gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions other than percentages, unaudited) 2025

2024 % Change 2025

2024 % Change Residence and hotel travel $ 25.9 $ 33.1 (21.9 )% $ 89.1 $ 106.4 (16.3 )% Experiences and bespoke travel 8.0 9.5 (15.3 )% 25.9 24.7 4.8 % Total Travel 33.9 42.6 (20.5 )% 115.0 131.1 (12.3 )% Subscription revenue 19.3 23.0 (16.3 )% 59.5 76.3 (22.0 )% Rewards and other revenue 2.3 3.5 (34.6 )% 10.0 9.3 6.5 % Total revenue 55.5 69.1 (19.6 )% 184.5 216.7 (14.9 )% Cost of revenue 38.1 49.6 (23.2 )% 124.2 149.3 (16.8 )% Gain on lease termination - (29.9 ) (100.0 )% - (29.9 ) (100.0 )% Gross margin $ 17.4 $ 49.4 (64.7 )% $ 60.3 $ 97.3 (38.0 )% Gross margin (%) 31 % 71 % (40.1 ) pp 33 % 45 % (12.2 ) pp

n/m = not meaningful

pp = percentage points

The following table provides a breakdown of Nights Delivered, Occupancy, and ADR for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Residences Paid Nights Delivered 10,000 15,600 33,800 46,100 Total Nights Delivered 14,200 23,200 48,500 70,500 Occupancy 54 % 71 % 62 % 73 % ADR $ 2,088 $ 1,624 $ 2,072 $ 1,724 Hotels Paid Nights Delivered(1) 5,800 7,900 18,200 25,300 Total Nights Delivered(1) 8,100 12,300 26,600 42,100 Occupancy(2) 75 % 82 % 72 % 76 % ADR(1) $ 1,142 $ 1,105 $ 1,257 $ 1,063 Total Paid Nights Delivered(1) 15,800 23,500 52,000 71,400 Total Nights Delivered(1) 22,300 35,600 75,100 112,600 Occupancy(2) 56 % 73 % 63 % 73 % ADR(1) $ 1,742 $ 1,449 $ 1,787 $ 1,492

(1) Includes net-rate hotel nights.

(2) Excludes net-rate hotel nights as we purchase individual nights but do not have a total number of nights obligation.

The following table shows our approximate total number of Active Memberships as of September 30, 2025 and 2024:

September 30, 2025 2024 Club 9,500 10,700 Pass 1,100 1,700 Invited 100 - Total Active Memberships 10,700 12,400

Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Inspirato's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Inspirato uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow as part of its overall assessment of performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its Board concerning our business and financial performance. Inspirato believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about its business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by its management in their financial and operational decision making. Inspirato is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing its business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of our business over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

There are limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Inspirato's financial measures. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Thus, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Inspirato provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow to their respective related GAAP financial measures. Inspirato encourages investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in conjunction with their respective related GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income less interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity‐based compensation, and loss (gain) on fair value instruments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato's Adjusted EBITDA measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato's business.

Free Cash Flow. Inspirato defines Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software. Inspirato believes that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations, after purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software, that can be used for strategic initiatives, if any.

See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Business and Other Operating Metrics

Inspirato uses a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key business metrics, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and business plans, and make strategic decisions. Inspirato regularly reviews and may adjust processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Active Memberships. Inspirato uses Active Memberships to assess the adoption of its membership subscription offerings, which is a key factor in assessing penetration of the market in which it operates and a key driver of revenue. Inspirato defines Active Memberships as membership subscriptions as of the measurement date that are paid in full, as well as those for which Inspirato expects payment for renewal.

Average Daily Rates (“ADR”) and Total Occupancy. Inspirato defines ADR as the total paid travel revenue, divided by total paid nights, which includes Inspirato for Good (“IFG”) and Inspirato for Business (“IFB”), in both leased residences or hotel rooms and suites. ADR does not include Pass nights utilized. Occupancy is defined as all paid, Pass, IFG, IFB, employee and complimentary nights in all at-risk properties divided by the total number of at-risk nights available. Net-rate hotel partners are excluded from Hotel Occupancy as these are dependent on the hotel having capacity for Inspirato requests.

Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 55,541 $ 69,114 $ 184,538 $ 216,741 Cost of revenue 38,120 49,620 124,200 149,345 Gain on lease termination - (29,895 ) - (29,895 ) Gross margin 17,421 49,389 60,338 97,291 General and administrative 9,658 19,795 31,396 48,438 Sales and marketing 5,706 7,209 16,038 24,707 Operations 3,820 5,269 13,232 17,058 Technology and development 929 1,728 3,133 6,044 Depreciation and amortization 948 1,010 2,967 3,024 Interest expense, net 513 454 1,467 1,150 Loss (gain) on fair value instruments 281 158 55 (3,675 ) Restructuring charges - 6,985 - 6,985 Other expense (income), net 2 8 53 (269 ) (Loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income before income taxes (4,436 ) 6,773 (8,003 ) (6,171 ) Income tax expense 85 151 209 351 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income (4,521 ) 6,622 (8,212 ) (6,522 ) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (2,290 ) - 3,410 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Inspirato Incorporated $ (4,521 ) $ 4,332 $ (8,212 ) $ (3,112 ) (Loss) Income Attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A Share Basic net (loss) income attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A share $ (0.36 ) $ 0.77 $ (0.67 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted net (loss) income attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A share $ (0.36 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.67 ) $ (0.72 )





Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,715 $ 21,845 Restricted cash 13,072 13,160 Accounts receivable, net 2,944 3,767 Accounts receivable, net – related parties - 883 Prepaid member travel 12,229 13,663 Prepaid expenses 2,486 3,116 Other current assets 1,423 1,949 Total current assets 45,869 58,383 Right-of-use assets 147,323 175,228 Goodwill 21,233 21,233 Property and equipment, net 9,848 14,079 Other noncurrent assets 4,013 4,962 Total assets $ 228,286 $ 273,885 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,342 $ 23,021 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties 287 - Deferred revenue 117,668 135,347 Lease liabilities 50,053 53,488 Total current liabilities 193,350 211,856 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 35,072 36,147 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 106,481 130,239 Convertible note 24,081 22,336 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,279 3,159 Total liabilities 362,263 403,737 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Equity (Deficit) Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized, 12,630 and 11,763 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Additional paid-in capital 165,410 161,323 Accumulated deficit (299,388 ) (291,176 ) Total deficit (133,977 ) (129,852 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 228,286 $ 273,885





Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,521 ) $ 6,622 $ (8,212 ) $ (6,522 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,498 3,064 7,665 8,512 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 52 104 216 Gain on fair value instruments 281 158 55 (3,675 ) Right-of-use asset impairments and (gain) on lease termination - (29,895 ) 386 (29,895 ) Paid-in-kind interest 575 531 1,690 1,561 Equity‐based compensation 240 11,674 2,029 17,224 Amortization of right-of-use assets 12,889 13,473 42,287 45,262 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 507 298 823 781 Accounts receivable, net – related parties - 492 883 - Prepaid member travel 216 3,092 1,434 6,062 Prepaid expenses 835 1,912 630 2,153 Other assets 213 (383 ) 540 (198 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (113 ) (1,087 ) 2,245 (3,258 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties 98 - 287 - Deferred revenue (1,798 ) (9,107 ) (18,754 ) (13,461 ) Lease liabilities (14,175 ) (14,745 ) (41,960 ) (48,067 ) Other liabilities 50 105 118 592 Net cash used in operating activities $ (2,205 ) $ (13,744 ) $ (7,750 ) $ (22,713 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment $ (777 ) $ (1,135 ) $ (2,272 ) $ (4,305 ) Development of internal-use software - (172 ) (254 ) (528 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (777 ) $ (1,307 ) $ (2,526 ) $ (4,833 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the Investment Agreement $ - $ 10,000 $ - $ 10,000 Proceeds from exercise of Investment Warrants - - 2,000 - Payments of employee taxes for share-based awards - (291 ) - (665 ) Proceeds for purchases of shares for employee stock purchase plan - - 58 84 Net cash provided by financing activities $ - $ 9,709 $ 2,058 $ 9,419 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (2,982 ) $ (5,342 ) $ (8,218 ) $ (18,127 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 29,769 29,481 35,005 42,266 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 26,787 $ 24,139 $ 26,787 $ 24,139





Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands other than percentages, unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,521 ) $ 6,622 $ (8,212 ) $ (6,522 ) Interest expense, net 513 454 1,467 1,150 Income tax expense 85 151 209 351 Depreciation and amortization(1) 2,498 3,064 7,665 8,512 Equity‐based compensation 240 7,279 2,029 12,829 Loss (gain) on fair value instruments 281 158 55 (3,675 ) Gain on lease termination - (29,895 ) - (29,895 ) Restructuring charges - 6,985 - 6,985 Other non-recurring professional fees(2) - 1,828 - 1,828 Transaction costs 816 - 1,587 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (88 ) $ (3,354 ) $ 4,800 $ (8,437 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin ( 3 ) (0.2 )% (4.9 )% 2.6 % (3.9 )%

(1) Depreciation and amortization is included within cost of revenue, general and administrative and depreciation and amortization within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income.

(2) Included in general and administrative on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income.

(3) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands), unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (2,205 ) $ (13,744 ) $ (7,750 ) $ (22,713 ) Development of internal-use software (777 ) (1,135 ) (2,272 ) (4,305 ) Purchase of property and equipment - (172 ) (254 ) (528 ) Free Cash Flow $ (2,982 ) $ (15,051 ) $ (10,276 ) $ (27,546 )

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and our management team's hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future or our future events or our future financial or operating performance. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would”,“guidance” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: future financial performance and future business, strategic and operational initiatives and results. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may relate to, among other things:



Our contractual relationship with Capital One Services, LLC (“Capital One”);

Our ability to service our outstanding indebtedness and satisfy related covenants;

The impact of changes to our executive management team;

Our ability to comply with the continued listing standards of Nasdaq and the continued listing of our securities on Nasdaq;

Changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans;

The implementation, market acceptance and success of our business model, growth strategy and new products;

Our expectations and forecasts with respect to the size and growth of the travel and hospitality industry;

The ability of our services to meet members' needs;

Our ability to compete with others in the luxury travel and hospitality industry;

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and management;

Our ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, perception and spending habits and develop and expand our destination or other product offerings and gain market acceptance of our services, including in new geographic areas;

Our ability to develop and maintain our brand and reputation;

Developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry;

The impact of natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, widespread global pandemics or illness on our business and the actions we may take in response to them;

Expectations regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the“JOBS Act”);

Our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash;

The impact of our reductions in workforce on our expenses;

The impact of market conditions on our financial condition and operations, including fluctuations in interest rates and inflation;

Our ability to obtain funding for our operations and future growth;

Our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations, achieve profitability, and obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to manage our liquidity;

The impact on our liquidity of the obligations in our contractual agreements, including covenants therein;

The impact of the One Planet Group LLC investment agreement and financing; and Our business, expansion plans and opportunities and other strategic alternatives that we may consider, including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, investments, divestitures, and joint ventures.

We caution you that the foregoing list does not contain all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those related to the factors described above and as detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Form 10-K”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), those discussed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Part II, Item 7 of our Form 10-K and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein or in any other documents we file with the SEC occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Investors should consider the risks and uncertainties described herein and should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, statements that“we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Inspirato Contacts

Investor Relations

...

Media Relations

...



