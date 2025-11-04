Solana Company Files Application To Cease To Be A Reporting Issuer In Canada

If the Requested Order is granted, the Company will cease being a reporting issuer in the Canadian Jurisdictions. As a result, the Company will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in the Canadian Jurisdictions pursuant to Canadian securities laws. Solana will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by the Company in accordance with applicable U.S. securities law and the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential” or“continue”, the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements with respect to the Requested Order, including whether the Requested Order will be granted and the consequences thereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; its ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; developments in technology and the competitive landscape; the market performance of SOL; and regulatory discretion that may be exercised by Canadian securities regulators, and other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025, and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. It is also a listed digital asset treasury (“DAT”) dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL). Created in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, Solana Company's DAT objective is to maximize SOL per share through strategic use of capital markets and onchain opportunities, offering public market investors direct exposure to Solana's secular growth.

For more information, please visit or follow us on X (@Solana_Company).