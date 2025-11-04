Innovage Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal First Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2025. “We're off to a strong start in fiscal 2026,” said Patrick Blair, CEO.“Our results reflect disciplined execution, continued investment in our people and technology, and growing momentum in the business. We remain focused on delivering high-quality, cost-effective care to more seniors while building the foundation for sustainable growth.” Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 236,105 $ 205,142 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 7,916 (5,306) Net Income (Loss) 7,669 (5,710) Net Income (Loss) margin 3.2 % (2.8 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. 8,019 (4,929) Net Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.04) Center-level Contribution Margin(1) $ 51,356 $ 34,541 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 17,642 $ 6,476 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 7.5 % 3.2 %



Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Performance



Total revenues of $236.1 million, increased approximately 15.1% compared to $205.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Income Before Income Taxes of $7.9 million increased approximately 249.2%, compared to a Loss Before Income Taxes of $5.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Income Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue was 3.4%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points, compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 2.6% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Center-level Contribution Margin(1) of $51.4 million, increased 48.7% compared to $34.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Center-level Contribution Margin(1) as a percent of revenue was 21.8%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points compared to 16.8% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Net income of $7.7 million, compared to net loss of $5.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Net income margin of 3.2%, an increase of 6.0 percentage points, compared to a net loss margin of 2.8% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Net income attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $8.0 million, or earnings per share of $0.06, compared to net loss of $4.9 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $17.6 million, an increase of $11.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 7.5%, an increase of 4.3 percentage points, compared to 3.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025

Census of approximately 7,890 participants compared to 7,210 participants in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 Ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 with $67.1 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $42.3 million in short-term investments, and $71.5 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company's senior secured term loan, revolving credit facility and finance lease obligations

(1) Center-level Contribution Margin and Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For more details and for a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see“Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Based on information as of today, November 4, 2025, InnovAge is confirming the following financial guidance.

Low High dollars in millions Census 7,900 8,100 Total Member Months(1) 91,600 94,400 Total revenues $ 900 $ 950 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 56 $ 65



Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See“Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor” included herein.

(1)We define Total Member Months as the total number of participants as of period end multiplied by the number of months within a year in which each participant was enrolled in our program. Management believes this is a useful metric as it more precisely tracks the number of participants the Company serves throughout the year.

(2)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See“Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide guidance for net loss or a reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company's inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge's patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors -“win.” As of September 30, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,890 participants across 20 centers in six states. .

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“can have,”“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; the viability of our growth strategy including our ability or expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, build and/or open de novo centers, or to identify and execute tuck-in acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic partnerships; the expected impact of government policies and the macroeconomic environment; our ability to control costs, mitigate the effects of elevated expenses or reduced healthcare budgets, expand our payer capabilities, implement clinical value and operational value initiatives and strengthen enterprise functions; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control and may cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially include, among others, the following: (i) the viability of our growth strategy, including our ability to find suitable geographies for new centers and to attract new participant and retain existing participants in new and existing centers and our ability to obtain licenses to open such centers; (ii) our ability to identify, successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures another strategic partnerships; (iii) the impact on our business from ongoing macroeconomic related challenges, including labor shortages, labor competition, inflation, tariffs and trade disputes, and the effects of a prolonged government shutdown; (iv) inspections, reviews, audits and investigations under the federal and state government programs, including our ability to sufficiently cure any deficiencies identified; (v) legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation and disputes, which are costly to defend; (vi) under our PACE contracts, we assume all of the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation; (vii) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors, including the risk of sudden loss of any of our government contracts; (viii) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending, including recent legislation reducing the budget that funds Medicaid; (ix) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information, including regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, subjecting us to repayment obligations or penalties; (x) and our ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq.

Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We advise you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to review our risk factors and other disclosures included in the reports we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, Center-level Contribution Margin as a percent of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. Our definitions and calculations of non-GAAP measures may vary and not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

The Company's management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its operating segments and allocating resources, predominantly in the annual budget and forecasting process. For the purpose of evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, other investment income, depreciation and amortization, and provision (benefit) for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, litigation costs and settlement, M&A diligence, transaction and integration, business optimization, loss on assets held for sale, and loss (gain) on sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue.

Schedule 1

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) (UNAUDITED)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,146 $ 64,129 Short-term investments 42,272 41,775 Restricted cash 11 11 Accounts receivable, net 23,174 36,373 Prepaid expenses 25,785 24,472 Income tax receivable 3,310 3,310 Assets held for sale - 6,038 Total current assets 161,698 176,108 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 166,276 168,044 Operating lease assets 25,841 26,901 Deposits and other 10,660 9,875 Goodwill 142,046 142,046 Other intangible assets, net 3,713 3,877 Total noncurrent assets 348,536 350,743 Total assets $ 510,234 $ 526,851 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 50,798 $ 76,750 Reported and estimated claims 58,603 58,971 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 16,291 14,382 Current portion of long-term debt 3,004 2,250 Current portion of finance lease obligations 5,067 5,234 Current portion of operating lease obligations 4,726 4,682 Liabilities held for sale - 2,538 Total current liabilities 138,489 164,807 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 9,008 8,761 Finance lease obligations 6,306 7,535 Operating lease obligations 22,819 23,918 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,693 1,458 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 56,153 57,464 Total liabilities 234,468 263,943 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 25,937 25,010 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025; 137,144,410 issued and 135,681,431 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 136,903,271 issued and 135,440,292 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 137 137 Treasury stock at cost, 1,462,979 shares as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Additional paid-in capital 345,367 343,378 Retained deficit (93,028 ) (101,047 ) Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 244,976 234,968 Noncontrolling interests 4,853 2,930 Total stockholders' equity 249,829 237,898 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 510,234 $ 526,851



Schedule 2

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenues Capitation revenue $ 235,751 $ 204,800 Other service revenue 354 342 Total revenues 236,105 205,142 Expenses External provider costs 108,863 107,214 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 75,886 63,387 Sales and marketing 7,605 6,492 Corporate, general and administrative 30,273 27,535 Depreciation and amortization 5,085 5,410 Loss on assets held for sale 104 - Total expenses 227,816 210,038 Operating Income (Loss) 8,289 (4,896 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (1,251 ) (1,243 ) Other income 878 833 Total other expense (373 ) (410 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 7,916 (5,306 ) Provision for Income Taxes 247 404 Net Income (Loss) 7,669 (5,710 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (350 ) (781 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ 8,019 $ (4,929 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 135,592,487 135,769,835 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 136,760,874 135,769,835 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.04 )



Schedule 3

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 7,669 $ (5,710 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Gain on disposal of assets (483 ) - Provision for uncollectible accounts - 82 Depreciation and amortization 5,085 5,410 Operating lease rentals 1,562 1,572 Loss on assets held for sale 104 - Amortization of deferred financing costs 213 107 Stock-based compensation 2,308 2,161 Deferred income taxes 247 403 Other, net 598 126 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net 13,199 1,290 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,306 ) (3,885 ) Deposits and other (950 ) 653 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (24,303 ) (9,495 ) Reported and estimated claims (368 ) 1,039 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 1,908 388 Operating lease liabilities (1,559 ) (1,657 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,924 (7,516 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,077 ) (2,200 ) Purchases of short-term investments (453 ) (590 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 3,716 - Net cash used in investing activities (814 ) (2,790 ) Financing Activities Payments for finance lease obligations (1,395 ) (1,124 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (60,012 ) (949 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 60,082 - Payments on financing costs (1,567 ) - Repurchase of equity securities - (4,821 ) Contribution from joint venture partner 3,200 - Taxes paid related to net settlements of stock-based compensation awards (319 ) (728 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11 ) (7,622 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash including cash of $0.08 million reclassified to assets held for sale 3,099 (17,928 ) Less: change in cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (82 ) - INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH 3,017 (17,928 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 64,140 56,960 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 67,157 $ 39,032 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 1,304 $ 1,181 Income taxes paid $ - $ 1 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 509 $ 102 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 17 $ -



Schedule 4

InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 7,669 $ (5,710 ) Interest expense, net 1,251 1,243 Other investment income(a) (499 ) (831 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,085 5,410 Provision for income tax 247 404 Stock-based compensation 2,308 2,161 Litigation costs and settlement(b) 979 3,059 M&A diligence, transaction and integration(c) - 105 Business optimization(d) 879 635 Loss on assets held for sale(e) 104 - Gain on sale of assets(f) (381 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,642 $ 6,476 Net income (loss) margin 3.2 % (2.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.5 % 3.2 %

(a) Reflects investment income related to short-term investments included in our consolidated statement of operations.

(b) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, civil investigative demands, and arbitration with our former pharmacy provider. Refer to Note 9, "Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.

(c) Reflects charges related to M&A diligence, transaction and integrations.

(d) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges relate to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, this consists of costs related to organizational restructure and executive severance. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, this includes (i) $0.4 million of organizational restructure and (ii) $0.2 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

(e) Reflects additional loss related to the Company's sale of its managing member interest in SH1 and the adjacent vacant land.

(f) Reflects gain on sale of center equipment that was originally purchased for the center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 Net loss $ (5,009 ) Interest expense, net 893 Other investment income(a) (497 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,394 Provision for income tax 807 Stock-based compensation 1,550 Litigation costs and settlement(b) 1,626 M&A diligence, transaction and integration(c) (222 ) Business optimization(d) 2,195 Loss (gain) on cost and equity method investments(e) 1,393 Asset impairments and loss on assets held for sale(f) 4,976 Loss on sale of assets(g) 220 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,326 Net loss margin (2.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.1 %

(a) Reflects investment income related to short term investments included in our consolidated statements of operations.

(b) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, civil investigative demands, and arbitration with our former pharmacy provider. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.

(c) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations.

(d) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, this includes $2.1 million of costs associated with organizational restructure and executive severance.

(e) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflects $2.6 million impairment loss for the investment in DispatchHealth Holdings Inc. partially offset by $1.3 million net benefit associated with the dissolution of the Pinewood Lodge, LLLP partnership.

(f) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflects, (i) loss on assets held for sale, and (iii) loss on settlement of lease liability in Louisville, Kentucky.

(g) Reflects loss on sale of center equipment that was originally purchased for the center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Center-Level Contribution Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands) PACE All other (a) Totals PACE All other (a) Totals Capitation revenue $ 235,751 $ - $ 235,751 $ 204,800 $ - $ 204,800 Other service revenue 97 257 354 96 246 342 Total revenues 235,848 257 236,105 204,896 246 205,142 External provider costs 108,863 - 108,863 107,214 - 107,214 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 75,735 151 75,886 63,234 153 63,387 Center-Level Contribution Margin 51,250 106 51,356 34,448 93 34,541 Sales and marketing 7,605 6,492 Corporate, general and administrative 30,273 27,535 Depreciation and amortization 5,085 5,410 Loss on assets held for sale 104 - Operating income (loss) 8,289 (4,896 ) Other expense (373 ) (410 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 7,916 $ (5,306 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue 3.4 % (2.6 )% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 21.8 % 16.8 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 in thousands PACE All other (a) Totals Capitation revenue $ 852,353 $ - $ 852,353 Other service revenue 356 990 1,346 Total revenues 852,709 990 853,699 External provider costs 431,152 - 431,152 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 268,338 570 268,908 Center-Level Contribution Margin 153,219 420 153,639 Sales and marketing 28,217 Corporate, general and administrative 122,058 Depreciation and amortization 19,510 Impairments and loss on assets held for sale 13,615 Operating loss (29,761 ) Other income (4,266 ) Loss Before Income Taxes $ (34,027 ) Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue (4.0 )% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 18.0 %

(a) Center-level Contribution Margin from segments below the quantitative thresholds are primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company. This segment has never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments.



