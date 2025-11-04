Protara Therapeutics Named A 2026 Best Places To Work Winner By Biospace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc.(Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that it has been named a BioSpace 2026 Best Place to Work.

“Protara is thrilled to be recognized as one of the most sought-after biotech employers in the life sciences community,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics.“Our colleagues are crucial to every aspect of our success, and this award is a reflection of our team's commitment to fostering a vibrant culture that attracts top talent and inspires team members to make a meaningful impact. I would like to thank all of our colleagues for their continued hard work and dedication to developing transformative therapies to patients.”

Protara is among 50 U.S. employers on BioSpace's Best Places to Work list, with 20 organizations ranked in large and 30 ranked in small employer categories. Protara received the award in the small employer category.

Located in the Flatiron District of New York City, Protara has a modern and collaborative working environment where integrity, tenacity and teamwork are highly valued. The Company has competitive benefits and prioritizes professional development, inclusivity and work-life balance. Learn more about a career at Protara:

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June, 2025. Voting was conducted in August, 2025. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by over 7,500 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara's portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit .

