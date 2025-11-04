Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nasdaq Reports October 2025 Volumes


2025-11-04 04:17:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for October 2025 on its Investor Relations website. A data sheet showing this information can be found at: .

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

