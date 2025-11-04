Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|Media
|Marie Scoutas
|Comscore, Inc.
|(917) 213-2032
|...
|Investors
|Jackie Marcus or Nick Nelson
|Alpha IR Group
|(617) 466-9257
|...
| COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of
|As of
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,705
|$
|29,937
|Restricted cash
|3,178
|3,531
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $506 and $462, respectively
|50,592
|64,266
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,043
|10,323
|Total current assets
|91,518
|108,057
|Property and equipment, net
|44,791
|47,116
|Operating right-of-use assets
|9,777
|13,173
|Deferred tax assets
|2,783
|2,624
|Intangible assets, net
|3,161
|5,058
|Goodwill
|248,503
|246,010
|Other non-current assets
|6,412
|8,209
|Total assets
|$
|406,945
|$
|430,247
|Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|15,778
|$
|16,471
|Accrued expenses
|41,407
|35,013
|Contract liabilities
|39,879
|45,464
|Accrued dividends
|22,866
|8,962
|Customer advances
|7,356
|9,566
|Current operating lease liabilities
|8,497
|8,598
|Other current liabilities
|5,819
|7,230
|Total current liabilities
|141,602
|131,304
|Secured term loan
|39,640
|40,718
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|8,568
|14,805
|Non-current portion of accrued data costs
|26,358
|33,551
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,416
|891
|Other non-current liabilities
|8,148
|9,771
|Total liabilities
|225,732
|231,040
|Commitments and contingencies
|Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 104,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 95,784,903 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; aggregate liquidation preference of $259,637 as of September 30, 2025, and $245,732 as of December 31, 2024
|207,470
|207,470
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 16,750,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and 13,750,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 5,353,903 shares issued and 5,015,664 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and 5,228,814 shares issued and 4,890,575 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|5
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,715,404
|1,714,052
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,478
|)
|(18,068
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,501,204
|)
|(1,474,268
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 338,239 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(229,984
|)
|(229,984
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(26,257
|)
|(8,263
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|406,945
|$
|430,247
| COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|88,906
|$
|88,479
|$
|264,004
|$
|261,111
|Cost of revenues (1) (2)
|52,783
|52,005
|157,629
|154,025
|Selling and marketing (1) (2)
|14,551
|12,515
|46,017
|42,691
|Research and development (1) (2)
|7,184
|7,272
|23,106
|24,412
|General and administrative (1) (2)
|12,050
|11,116
|37,397
|35,663
|Amortization of intangible assets
|633
|764
|1,897
|2,365
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|63,000
|-
|63,000
|Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets
|-
|1,397
|-
|1,397
|Restructuring
|-
|15
|-
|968
|Total expenses from operations
|87,201
|148,084
|266,046
|324,521
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,705
|(59,605
|)
|(2,042
|)
|(63,410
|)
|Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
|136
|(2,223
|)
|(5,410
|)
|(1,508
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(1,699
|)
|(424
|)
|(5,010
|)
|(1,440
|)
|Other income, net
|-
|-
|-
|651
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|142
|(62,252
|)
|(12,462
|)
|(65,707
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|311
|1,622
|(570
|)
|2,315
|Net income (loss)
|$
|453
|$
|(60,630
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|$
|(63,392
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|453
|$
|(60,630
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|$
|(63,392
|)
|Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends
|(4,971
|)
|(4,578
|)
|(13,904
|)
|(13,062
|)
|Total net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(4,518
|)
|$
|(65,208
|)
|$
|(26,936
|)
|$
|(76,454
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(12.79
|)
|$
|(5.24
|)
|$
|(15.33
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:
|Basic and diluted
|5,252,039
|5,098,415
|5,136,696
|4,986,746
|Comprehensive income (loss):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|453
|$
|(60,630
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|$
|(63,392
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
|(325
|)
|2,925
|7,590
|828
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|128
|$
|(57,705
|)
|$
|(5,442
|)
|$
|(62,564
|)
|(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item.
|(2) Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) is included in the line items above as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenues
|$
|54
|$
|(281
|)
|$
|615
|$
|118
|Selling and marketing
|17
|(208
|)
|524
|71
|Research and development
|31
|(193
|)
|367
|92
|General and administrative
|275
|560
|1,357
|1,986
|Total stock-based compensation expense (benefit)
|$
|377
|$
|(122
|)
|$
|2,863
|$
|2,267
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified. Beginning in 2025 and for comparable prior periods, adjusted EBITDA is presented excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, as described above.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|2024 (Unaudited)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|2024 (Unaudited)
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|453
|$
|(60,630
|)
|$
|(13,032
|)
|$
|(63,392
|)
|Depreciation
|5,976
|5,537
|17,650
|16,194
|Interest expense, net
|1,699
|424
|5,010
|1,440
|Amortization expense of finance leases
|937
|1,035
|2,794
|2,691
|Amortization of intangible assets
|633
|764
|1,897
|2,365
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(311
|)
|(1,622
|)
|570
|(2,315
|)
|EBITDA
|9,387
|(54,492
|)
|14,889
|(43,017
|)
|Adjustments:
|Strategic transaction costs (1)
|538
|36
|538
|49
|Transformation costs (2)
|507
|-
|2,549
|75
|Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)
|377
|(122
|)
|2,863
|2,267
|Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs
|362
|351
|1,071
|1,075
|(Gain) loss from foreign currency transactions
|(136
|)
|2,223
|5,410
|1,508
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|63,000
|-
|63,000
|Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets
|-
|1,397
|-
|1,397
|Restructuring
|-
|15
|-
|968
|Other (3)
|-
|-
|-
|(574
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,035
|$
|12,408
|$
|27,320
|$
|26,748
|Net income (loss) margin (4)
|0.5
|%
|(68.5)%
|(4.9)%
|(24.3)%
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (5)
|12.4
|%
|14.0
|%
|10.3
|%
|10.2
|%
(1) Strategic transaction costs represent third-party professional fees and other charges incurred in connection with strategic transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, financings and dispositions, regardless of whether consummated, which we otherwise would not have incurred as part of our normal business operations.
(2) Transformation costs represent (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects, and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects.
(3) Adjustments to Other primarily reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liability included in general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss).
(4) Net income (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net income (loss) by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period.
(5) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period.
Revenues
Revenues from our offerings of products and services are as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|2024 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Content & Ad Measurement
|Syndicated Audience (1)
|$
|63,220
|71.1
|%
|$
|65,042
|73.5
|%
|$
|(1,822
|)
|(2.8)%
|Cross-Platform
|12,299
|13.8
|%
|10,232
|11.6
|%
|2,067
|20.2
|%
|Total Content & Ad Measurement
|75,519
|84.9
|%
|75,274
|85.1
|%
|245
|0.3
|%
|Research & Insight Solutions
|13,387
|15.1
|%
|13,205
|14.9
|%
|182
|1.4
|%
|Total revenues
|$
|88,906
|100.0
|%
|$
|88,479
|100.0
|%
|$
|427
|0.5
|%
|(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|2024 (Unaudited)
|% of Revenue
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Content & Ad Measurement
|Syndicated Audience (1)
|$
|190,677
|72.2
|%
|$
|193,831
|74.2
|%
|$
|(3,154
|)
|(1.6)%
|Cross-Platform
|34,761
|13.2
|%
|26,252
|10.1
|%
|8,509
|32.4
|%
|Total Content & Ad Measurement
|225,438
|85.4
|%
|220,083
|84.3
|%
|5,355
|2.4
|%
|Research & Insight Solutions
|38,566
|14.6
|%
|41,028
|15.7
|%
|(2,462
|)
|(6.0)%
|Total revenues
|$
|264,004
|100.0
|%
|$
|261,111
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,893
|1.1
|%
|(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $27.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $28.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment