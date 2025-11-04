Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

"Our results in the third quarter reflect continued momentum in key strategic areas of our business. Revenue from our cross-platform solutions continued to scale with 20% year-over-year growth, driven by a number of new clients committing to multiyear cross-platform measurement deals. In addition, our investment in establishing Comscore as the premier currency for local market transactions is paying off, and our teams delivered another strong quarter of double-digit growth in local TV," said Jon Carpenter, CEO. "As we close out the year, we remain bullish on our growth trajectory, and while we are recalibrating our full-year revenue guidance to account for a data-strategy shift by a customer that impacted us in Q3, we are very encouraged by the cross-platform adoption we continue to see."

"On September 29, 2025, we announced a recapitalization transaction with our preferred stockholders that, if approved, would include an exchange of all our outstanding preferred stock - which carries more than $18 million in annual dividends - for common stock and new preferred stock that carries no annual dividends. Among other benefits, the elimination of annual dividends would provide us with increased financial flexibility to invest in our cross-platform measurement capabilities and other growth drivers," said Mary Margaret Curry, CFO. "We are excited about this opportunity for Comscore and encourage our stockholders to approve the transaction."

Business and Financial Highlights



Revenue for the third quarter was $88.9 million compared to $88.5 million in Q3 2024



20% growth in cross-platform solutions, driven by Proximic and continued adoption of our cross-platform content measurement offering

Double-digit growth in local TV driven by key renewals and new business

Net income of $0.5 million compared to net loss of $60.6 million in Q3 2024, primarily resulting from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $63.0 million in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11.0 million compared to $12.4 million in Q3 2024 Announced recapitalization transaction with preferred stockholders which, if approved, will reduce senior capital, eliminate the preferred dividend burden and enhance alignment between stockholders

1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Third Quarter Summary Results" section and are reconciled to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the addendum of this release.



Third Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the third quarter was $88.9 million, up 0.5% from $88.5 million in Q3 2024. Content & Ad Measurement revenue was flat compared to the prior-year quarter, with higher revenue from local TV and cross-platform solutions offset by lower revenue from our national TV and syndicated digital products. Research & Insight Solutions revenue increased 1.4% from Q3 2024, primarily due to higher deliveries of certain custom digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $86.6 million, an increase of 4.4% from $82.9 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to higher employee compensation and professional fees, partially offset by lower data costs.

Net income for the quarter was $0.5 million compared to net loss of $60.6 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the prior year, resulting in net income (loss) margins of 0.5% and (68.5)% of revenue, respectively. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.86) and $(12.79) for Q3 2025 and Q3 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $11.0 million, compared to $12.4 million in Q3 2024, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.4% and 14.0%, respectively. Due to volatility in foreign currency exchange rates (FX), in the first quarter of 2025 we modified our adjusted EBITDA metric (as well as comparable prior periods) to exclude the impact of foreign currency transactions. Beginning in the third quarter of 2025 (and for comparable prior periods), we have also modified this metric to exclude certain costs related to our consideration of strategic alternatives, including the strategic review that culminated in the recapitalization transaction we announced in Q3 2025. As revised, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income taxes, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, transformation costs, restructuring costs, strategic transaction costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, gain/loss from foreign currency transactions and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $29.9 million, including $3.2 million in restricted cash. Outstanding debt principal under our senior secured term loan was $44.7 million. We had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2025, with a remaining borrowing capacity of $15.0 million.

2025 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we are revising our full-year revenue guidance to be roughly flat with the prior year and are maintaining our full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance. Our previous revenue guidance was based on the expectation that growth from our cross-platform solutions would exceed the declines we anticipated from our syndicated digital and national TV products. In the third quarter, however, Proximic revenue growth was impacted by a data-strategy shift of a large retail media advertiser, which drove lower-than-expected results for our cross-platform solutions. We believe this was a discrete shift in data and platform strategy and was unrelated to the quality of our services. Excluding the impact of this strategy shift, cross-platform revenue grew 35.0% year-over-year (as compared to 20.2% year-over-year) in the third quarter. While we expect that cross-platform growth opportunities will more than replace this lost revenue as we head into 2026, we have tempered our growth expectations for Proximic in the fourth quarter.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense, strategic transaction costs, foreign currency transaction impact, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), net income (loss) margin, various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

