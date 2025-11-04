Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orthopediatrics To Participate In Upcoming Conferences


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 1:20 pm ET

Event: Jeffries Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format: Presentation
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time: 12:00 pm ET

Event: Piper 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time: 9:30 am ET

An audio webcast of the discussions will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics' investor relations website, . Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
...
415-937-5406


