Empathia Launches Crisis Leadership Program To Help Organizations Navigate Uncertainty In Today's Challenging World

“Every crisis opens a window of trust,” said Carol Wilson, Empathia CEO.“From transportation to higher education, every industry has moments that determine whether the public continues to have confidence in your operation. Empathia's crisis advisors have the experience to stand beside organizational leaders, offering real-world and tested expertise when safety, communication, and credibility matter most.”

From in-flight emergencies and security threats to system malfunctions and high-profile on-campus safety incidents, large organizations are under intense scrutiny. The stakes extend far beyond operations - they directly impact public trust, organizational reputation, and leadership credibility.

Expertise That Sets Empathia Apart

Unlike traditional consultants, Empathia's advisors are seasoned crisis leaders with decades of direct experience managing complex, high-profile incidents. The team includes:



Bob VandePol, PhD - Trauma recovery leadership for 9/11, Sandy Hook, and multiple highly visible crisis events

Paul Sledzik - Federal mass fatality and family assistance expert

Ann SanCartier - Emergency response and training expert; maritime/air

Sharon Bryson - Former NTSB Managing Director; leadership during 140+ air and rail events

Ken Jenkins - 30+ years of aviation and mass-casualty response, including 9/11

Michelle Colosimo - Crisis strategist for universities, transportation, and large-scale organizations

Jessica Storm - Crisis response expert, call center strategist, organizational resilience expert Jennifer Stansberry Miller - Crisis response expert, Aviation Disaster Family Assistance Act advocate



This unmatched expertise enables Empathia to provide organizational leaders with:



Executive-level crisis coaching before, during, and after high-impact events

Crisis communications and live media support

Family and survivor assistance strategies, informed by NTSB and ADFAA standards

Stakeholder coordination with boards, regulators, and legal counsel

On-site or virtual advisory presence during active crises Post-event analysis and recovery planning



Meeting a Critical Need

More than 90% of organizations faced major disruption in the past two years while only 35% of companies have a dedicated crisis management team, leaving most leaders exposed when real-time decisions matter most.

By launching this program, Empathia aims to ensure that organizational leaders have access to expert guidance that strengthens trust, protects credibility, and safeguards their reputations with customers and constituents.

For more information about Empathia's Crisis Leadership Program and its unique experts, visit

About Empathia

Empathia provides employee assistance programs (EAP) and crisis management services to organizations across industries, with a specialty in aviation. For more than 40 years, Empathia has helped leaders respond to tragedy, restore stability, and uphold trust during their most critical moments.

Media Contact:

Chris McCloud

217-502-4376