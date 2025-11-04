FFIV Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV ) (“F5”).On October 15, 2025, F5 disclosed that the company learned on August 9, 2025“that a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain [F5] systems.” F5 further revealed that“[d]uring the course of its investigation, [F5] determined that the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform,” and that“[t]hrough this access, certain files were exfiltrated, some of which contained certain portions of the Company's BIG-IP source code and information about undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was working on in BIG-IP.”

On this news, the price of F5's stock fell over 10%, from a close of $330.75 on October 15, 2025, to close at $295.35 on October 16, 2025.

