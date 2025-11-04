The National Down Syndrome Society And Voya Cares® Announce Winners Of Two Grants For Entrepreneurs With Down Syndrome Who Foster Inclusion And Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Natasha Smith

Voya Financial

(212) 309-8200

...

Michelle Sagan

National Down Syndrome Society

Phone: (301) 728-0447

...

Washington D.C. (Novemeber 4, 2025) - Since 2020, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Voya Cares® have partnered to provide financial support to entrepreneurs with Down syndrome, allowing them to create or expand their businesses. The NDSS and Voya Cares ® Entrepreneur Grant celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month to elevate the national conversation about the need for greater employment opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Throughout the five-year partnership, NDSS and Voya Cares ® have provided more than $100,000 to eight entrepreneurs.

“Together, we're committed to empowering adults with Down syndrome nationwide,” said NDSS CEO Kandi Pickard.“Thanks to the incredible support of Voya Cares®, these grants are uplifting entrepreneurs with Down syndrome and shining a spotlight on the essential role their businesses play in advancing disability-inclusive employment.”

This November, NDSS and Voya Cares® are providing two $10,000 grants to entrepreneurs with Down syndrome. The recipients were chosen from a pool of twenty-seven applicants based on their business plans, goals, and the impact they provide to the Down syndrome and disability communities. The 2025 grant recipients are Brady McCarthy of Super Brady and Michael and Brian Hagan of Mike and Brian Ice Cream Entrepreneurs.

Brady, known as SuperBrady, is a passionate advocate for inclusion and acceptance. Alongside his sister Alexx, he co-authored two children's books, SuperBrady: A Story of Inclusion and In Common, that inspire young readers to celebrate uniqueness. Their message has reached classrooms nationwide, where Brady encourages students to become“Superheroes of Inclusion.”

Through his online shop, SuperBradyShop, Brady shares his InspirART, art that inspires kids to see abilities in themselves and others-and his“Let's Play Together” inclusive card games. Grant funds will be used to expand his game line and promotional efforts, support social media collaborations and advertising, cover conference and craft fair exhibitor fees, upgrade podcast equipment for The SuperBrady Clubhouse, and donate books, games, and artwork to schools, hospitals, and community spaces. Through his creativity and outreach, Brady continues to spread joy, promote inclusion, and empower others to see the hero within.

Mike and Brian Ice Cream Entrepreneurs, are starting their new business with a passion for creating connections and inclusion within the community through shared experiences and joy. They saw an opportunity to bring people together through locally crafted ice cream. This grant will allow them to purchase a freezer trailer that meets all cold chain and health department requirements. This trailer will enable them to safely transport ice cream from their supplier to clients while maintaining product quality and regulatory compliance. It will serve as the foundation of their growing distribution and catering business, helping Mike and Brian spread joy, support local partnerships, and promote inclusion in every event they serve.

“Many are surprised at the large and flourishing community of entrepreneurs who have a disability,” said Kathie Tarpey, Assistant Vice President of the Voya Cares program at Voya Financial.“Business founders with disabilities often start businesses out of necessity to reduce or eliminate barriers in the workplace, but we can see from this year's and past recipients of our grants that individuals with Down syndrome are revolutionizing the small business community by showcasing their passion and creativity.”



To learn more about the grant and Voya's collaboration with NDSS, visit .

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya's services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for approximately 15.7 million individual , workplace and institutional clients. Certified as a“Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information visit and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Voya Cares®

As an extension of Voya's purpose to fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future, the Voya Cares program is committed to making a positive difference from birth through aging in the lives of people with disabilities and their caregivers by providing advocacy, resources and solutions. Visit to learn more.

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) mission is to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive. NDSS advances this mission through its core pillars of Resources & Support, Research, Advocacy & Policy, and Community Engagement. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit to learn more.

