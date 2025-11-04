Kratos Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Unmanned Systems Third Quarter 2025 Revenues of $87.2 Million Reflect 35.8 Percent Organic Growth Over Third Quarter 2024 Revenues of $64.2 Million

Kratos Government Solutions Third Quarter 2025 Revenues of $260.4 Million Reflect 20.0 Percent Organic Growth Over Third Quarter 2024 Revenues of $211.7 Million

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Book to Bill Ratio of 1.2 to 1 and Bookings of $414.1 Million

Last Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2025, Consolidated Book to Bill Ratio of 1.1 to 1 and Bookings of $1.471 Billion

Increased Full Year 2026 Organic Revenue Growth Rate Forecast To 15 Percent to 20 Percent Above 2025 Forecast Full Year Revenue with Projected 100BP Increase in Adjusted EBITDA Margin Over 2025

Provides Preliminary 2027 Organic Revenue Growth Rate Target of 18 Percent to 23 Percent Above 2026 Revenue Forecast with Projected Additional 100BP Increase in Adjusted EBITDA Margin Over 2026

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Commercial Markets, today reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, including Revenues of $347.6 million, Operating Income of $7.1 million, Net Income of $8.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $30.8 million and a consolidated book to bill ratio of 1.2 to 1.0.

Third quarter 2025 Net Income and Operating Income includes non-cash stock compensation expense of $9.1 million, and Company-funded Research and Development (R&D) expense of $10.0 million, including efforts in our Space, Satellite, Unmanned Systems and Microwave Electronic businesses, and expense to accrue $0.7 million related to settlement of a legal matter.

Kratos reported in the third quarter 2025 GAAP Net Income of $8.7 million and GAAP Net Income per share of $0.05, compared to GAAP Net Income of $3.2 million and GAAP Net Income per share of $0.02, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.14 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.11 for the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2025 Revenues of $347.6 million increased $71.7 million, reflecting 23.7 percent organic growth from third quarter 2024 Revenues of $275.9 million. Organic revenue growth was reported in our Unmanned Systems segment of 35.8 percent and in our KGS segment of 20.0 percent. The most notable growth in our KGS Segment was in our Defense Rocket Systems and Space, Training and Cyber businesses, with organic revenue growth rates of 47.2 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2025 Cash Flow Used in Operations was $13.3 million, primarily reflecting the working capital requirements related to the 26.0 percent revenue growth impacting our receivables, and also including ramps in production and investments we are making related to certain development initiatives in our Unmanned Systems (KUS) segment. Free Cash Flow Used in Operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $41.3 million after funding of $28.0 million of capital expenditures.

For the third quarter of 2025, KUS generated Revenues of $87.2 million, compared to $64.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, with the increase driven by certain tactical Valkyrie shipments to an international customer. KUS's Operating Income was $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to Operating Income of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. KUS's Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.4 million, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the impact of the revenue volume and mix, offset partially by the continued impact of increased material and subcontractor and labor costs on multi-year fixed price production contracts under terms which were negotiated in 2020 and 2021 that we are unable to seek recovery and which we are unable to renegotiate until the next multi-year production lot. KUS's book-to-bill ratio for the third quarter of 2025 was 0.6 to 1.0 and 1.1 to 1.0 for the twelve months ended September 28, 2025, with bookings of $52.1 million for the three months ended September 28, 2025, and bookings of $313.2 million for the twelve months ended September 28, 2025. Total backlog for KUS at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $302.5 million, compared to $337.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2025, Kratos' Government Solutions (KGS) segment Revenues of $260.4 million increased from Revenues of $211.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a 20.0 percent organic growth rate, excluding the impact of the recent acquisition of certain assets of Norden Millimeter, Inc. The increased Revenues includes organic revenue growth across all KGS businesses, with the most notable growth in our Defense and Rocket Support business and in our Space, Training and Cyber businesses with organic revenue growth rates of 47.2 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively, over the third quarter of 2024.

KGS reported Operating Income of $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting the mix in revenues. Third quarter 2025 KGS Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million, compared to third quarter 2024 KGS Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million, primarily reflecting the mix in revenues and resources.

KGS reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 to 1.0 for the third quarter of 2025, a book to bill ratio of 1.2 to 1.0 for the last twelve months ended September 28, 2025, and bookings of $362.0 million and $1.158 billion for the three and last twelve months ended September 28, 2025, respectively. KGS's total backlog was $1.178 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.076 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Kratos reported consolidated bookings of $414.1 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 to 1.0 for the third quarter of 2025, and consolidated bookings of $1.471 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 to 1.0 for the last twelve months ended September 28, 2025. Consolidated backlog was $1.480 billion on September 28, 2025, as compared to $1.414 billion on June 29, 2025. Kratos' bid and proposal pipeline was $13.5 billion at September 28, 2025, as compared to $13.0 billion at June 29, 2025. Backlog at September 28, 2025, included funded backlog of $1.234 billion and unfunded backlog of $246.3 million.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos' President and CEO, said,“Our Q3 financial results are representative of the increasing demand for Kratos' military grade hardware, systems and software to support U.S. National Security and its allies. Also reflective of this demand, we are once again increasing our full year 2025 revenue guidance, and we are increasing our full year 2026 organic revenue growth forecast up to 15 percent to 20 percent above our expected increased annual 2025 revenue. Additionally, we are providing a preliminary 2027 organic revenue growth target of 18 percent to 23 percent above this increased 2026 estimated revenue range. We are also expecting EBITDA margin expansion for both 2026 and 2027, as we scale the business and transition to more profitable contracts, with EBITDA margins expected to increase even as we continue to make significant bid, proposal and other new opportunity related investments as we have in 2025, as we pursue multiple large new program opportunities.”

Mr. DeMarco continued,“The industry and Kratos are at the beginning of a generational and structural multi-year/decade recapitalization and rebuild of the west's National Security apparatus to address the existing geopolitical threat environment and to deter and defeat our enemies. Congress, the Administration and the Pentagon are aligned to rebuild the U.S. Defense Industrial base and reform the procurement system, as represented in Presidential Executive Orders, the Senate FoRGED Act, the House SPEED Act and the Department of War's initiatives to improve the acquisition process. We believe that these changes are incredibly positive for our country and for Kratos and are a key element in our confidence in building a highly valuable, multi-billion dollar National Security technology company.”

Mr. DeMarco added,“Also importantly for the industry and Kratos, recent Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) rule changes by the U.S. Government reclassify certain high-endurance unmanned aerial systems to be reviewed similar to manned fighter aircraft like the F-35 – sold widely to allies internationally – removing the current, strict“strong presumption of denial” for certain MTCR Category 1 items. This U.S. policy shift aims to facilitate transfers of U.S.- made drone systems and technology to allies and partners to bolster their defense capabilities, strengthen U.S. competitiveness and deter adversaries.”

Mr. DeMarco went on,“To take advantage of this generational opportunity set and policy changes, Kratos is currently making significant investments in facilities, plant, and equipment to rapidly scale and support major new program wins we have received, including Anaconda, Helios and Poseidon, and those we expect to receive, as well as to support our forecasted expected future growth, including beyond 2027. We continue to be presented with new multi-year/decade billion-dollar potential opportunities, certain of which we plan on pursuing, assuming the business case and expected rate of return on Kratos capital invested is acceptable. We believe that Kratos' strategy and business model is balanced, including making investments, rapidly organically growing the Company, while also generating significant profitability, with line of sight on building an incredibly valuable business that generates significant future cash flow.”

Mr. DeMarco concluded,“We have been executing our strategy for over 15 years and today, Kratos is the industry leader in jet drones, hypersonic systems, jet engines for drones and missiles, and satellite C2 systems. Kratos is a military-grade, multi-platform product and hardware company built in anticipation of the modern needs of the U.S. Government, Russia/Ukraine/Europe type situations and the China threat, all of which has made our customers realize that they need what Kratos has, does and can do. We are routinely told that there is no other company like Kratos that shares our business model, capabilities, opportunities and responsibility, and our entire organization is incredibly proud and honored to support our country and its warfighters.”

Financial Guidance

We are providing our initial 2025 fourth quarter guidance, increasing our full year 2025 Revenue guidance range and affirming our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance range, which includes our assumptions, including as related to: current forecasted business mix, employee sourcing, hiring and retention; manufacturing, production and supply chain disruptions; parts shortages and related continued significant cost and price increases in each of these areas, that are impacting the industry and Kratos. We are also making significant investments in bid, proposal and other new program opportunity areas which are currently adversely impacting our profit margins. These investments are expected to continue at least into Kratos' fiscal 2026, as our opportunity pipeline continues to increase. We are adjusting our full year free cash flow and operating cash flow estimates primarily as a result of the organic revenue growth we are experiencing and the related future contractual payment milestones and other expected customer payments, and also reflecting Kratos making certain long-lead material purchases ahead of contract funding award to meet customer execution timelines, which has resulted in an increase in our customer accounts receivable balances. Additionally, the Federal government shutdown and its impact on government program, administrative and other offices and functions, including the impact to certain milestones, has resulted in certain expected government contract receivable payment dates to be delayed, resulting in an increase in customer accounts receivable days sales outstanding. The collection of these accounts receivable is expected in the future, with a delay in the timing of the payments expected as a result of the Federal government shutdown. Additionally, certain of the new facility construction, existing facility expansion, machinery, equipment and other capital expenditures and investments we had planned for 2025, are now expected to be incurred in 2026, including as a result of our managing the Company's cash expenditures to the degree that we can control, which has resulted in a reduction in our full year 2025 capital expenditure forecast.

Kratos' operating cash flow guidance also assumes certain investments in our Rocket Systems and Unmanned Systems businesses related to the procurement of rocket and related systems and the completion of certain derivatives of our unmanned systems vehicles, of approximately $25 to $30 million. In summary, Kratos is making the required investments to profitably grow the business and take advantage of this generational recapitalization and rebuild of the U.S. and its allies' defense industrial base and capabilities.

Our fourth quarter and full year 2025 guidance ranges are as follows:

