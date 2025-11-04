Kratos Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Current Guidance Range
|$M
|Q425
|FY25
|Revenues
|$320 - $330
|$1,320 - $1,330
|R&D
|$10 - $11
|$40 - $42
|Operating Income
|$5 - $10
|$26 - $30
|Depreciation
|$10 - $11
|$37 - $38
|Amortization
|$3 - $4
|$13 - $14
|Stock Based Compensation
|$8 - $9
|$35 - $36
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$29 - $34
|$114 - $120
|Operating Cash Flow
|$10 - $20
|Capital Expenditures
|$105 - $115
|Free Cash Flow Use
|($95 - $105)
We are increasing our full year 2025 revenue guidance from $1,290 - $1,310 million to $1,320 to $1,330 million, reflecting estimated increased volume, and maintaining our Adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting the expected mix of revenues and an elevated level of new opportunity pursuit costs and other investments. We are increasing our previously communicated 2026 full year organic revenue growth forecast from the previously forecasted 13 percent to 15 percent full year 2026 revenue growth over full year 2025 projected revenue, up to 15 percent to 20 percent above 2025 forecast full year revenue. For Kratos fiscal 2026, we currently expect the second half of the fiscal year to be stronger than the first half, including as a result of the federal government shutdown and its impact on customer program, administrative and other functions, timing of receipt by Kratos of long lead items and subcontractor provided components and subsystems, including as related to Kratos hypersonic, rocket systems and propulsion systems business areas. We are also forecasting an approximate 100 basis point Adjusted EBITDA margin rate increase for full year 2026 over full year 2025, as we grow the business, transition to more profitable contracts, and transition from development to production on certain programs. We are expecting this increase in Kratos' margin rates even as we expect to continue to invest significant amounts in bid, proposal and other new opportunity pursuit costs, which are key to our current and expected future organic growth rates. For Kratos' first quarter of fiscal 2026, we are currently forecasting a revenue range of $330 to $ 340 million.
We are also providing an initial 2027 full year organic revenue growth rate target of 18 percent to 23 percent above the full year 2026 revenue forecast we provided today, and we are forecasting an additional approximate 100 basis point increase in fiscal year 2027 Adjusted EBITDA margin rates above our currently forecasted 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin rates.Management will discuss the Company's financial results on a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) today. The call will be available at . Participants may register for the call using this Online Form
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit
N o t i c e R e g a r d i n g F o r w a r d - Loo k i n g S t a t e m e n t s
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, express or implied statements concerning the Company's expectations regarding its future financial performance, including the Company's expectations for its fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenues, R&D, operating income, depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation expense, and Adjusted EBITDA, and full year 2025 operating cash flow, capital expenditures, and free cash flow, forecasted company and business unit organic revenue growth, estimated revenue and organic revenue growth for 2026 and 2027, EBITDA margins in 2026 and 2027, future initiation of higher margin programs and negotiation of lower margin contracts which are expected to be renewed in the future, expected future investments in property, plant, facilities, and equipment, the Company's bid and proposal pipeline and backlog, including the Company's ability to timely execute on its backlog, demand for its products and services, including the Company's alignment with today's National Security requirements and the positioning of its C5ISR and other businesses, ability to successfully compete and expected new customer awards, the impact of the Company's restructuring efforts and cost reduction measures, the availability and timing of government funding for the Company's offerings, availability of an experienced skilled workforce, inflation and increased costs, risks related to potential cybersecurity events or disruptions of our information technology systems, and delays in our financial projections, industry, business and operations, including projected growth. Such statements are only predictions, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may cause the Company's results to differ include, but are not limited to: risks to our business and financial results related to the reductions and other spending constraints imposed on the U.S. Government and our other customers, including as a result of sequestration and extended continuing resolutions, the Federal budget deficit and Federal government shut-downs; risks of adverse regulatory action or litigation; risks associated with debt leverage; risks that our cost-cutting initiatives will not provide the anticipated benefits; risks that changes, cutbacks or delays in spending by the DoD may occur, which could cause delays or cancellations of key government contracts; risks of delays to or the cancellation of our projects as a result of protest actions submitted by our competitors; risks that changes may occur in Federal government (or other applicable) procurement laws, regulations, policies and budgets; risks of the availability of government funding for the Company's products and services due to performance, cost growth, or other factors, changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including cost-cutting initiatives, the potential deferral of awards, terminations or reduction of expenditures to respond to the priorities of Congress and the Administration, or budgetary cuts resulting from Congressional committee recommendations or automatic sequestration under the Budget Control Act of 2011, as amended); risks that the unmanned aerial systems and unmanned ground sensor markets do not experience significant growth; risks that products we have developed or will develop will not become programs of record; risks that we cannot expand our customer base or that our products do not achieve broad acceptance which could impact our ability to achieve our anticipated level of growth; risks of increases in the Federal government initiatives related to in-sourcing; risks related to security breaches, including cyber security attacks and threats or other significant disruptions of our information systems, facilities and infrastructures; risks related to our compliance with applicable contracting and procurement laws, regulations and standards; risks related to the new DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification; risks relating to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian military conflict; risks to our business in Israel; risks related to contract performance; risks related to failure of our products or services; risks associated with our subcontractors' or suppliers' failure to perform their contractual obligations, including the appearance of counterfeit or corrupt parts in our products; changes in the competitive environment (including as a result of bid protests); failure to successfully integrate acquired operations and compete in the marketplace, which could reduce revenues and profit margins; risks that potential future goodwill impairments will adversely affect our operating results; risks that anticipated tax benefits will not be realized in accordance with our expectations; risks that a change in ownership of our stock could cause further limitation to the future utilization of our net operating losses; risks that we may be required to record valuation allowances on our net operating losses which could adversely impact our profitability and financial condition; risks that the current economic environment will adversely impact our business, including with respect to our ability to recruit and retain sufficient numbers of qualified personnel to execute on our programs and contracts, as well as expected contract awards and risks related to increasing interest rates and risks related to the interest rate swap contract to hedge Term SOFR associated with the Company's Term Loan A; currently unforeseen risks associated with any public health crisis, and risks related to natural disasters or severe weather. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2024, and in our other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Performance Metrics
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including organic revenue growth rates, Adjusted EPS (computed using income before income taxes, excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of capitalized contract and development costs, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and restructuring related items and other, which includes, but is not limited to, legal related items, non-recoverable rates and costs, and foreign transaction gains and losses, less the estimated impact to income taxes) and Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes, among other things, acquisition and restructuring related items, stock compensation expense, foreign transaction gains and losses, and the associated margin rates). Additional non-GAAP financial measures include Free Cash Flow from Operations computed as Cash Flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures plus proceeds from sale of assets and Adjusted EBITDA related to our KUS and KGS businesses. Kratos believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the actual and forecasted operating performance of the Company's business and the Company's cash flow, excluding non-recurring items and non-cash items that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and investors should carefully evaluate the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial results. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. As appropriate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in this news release.
Another Performance Metric the Company believes is a key performance indicator in our industry is our Book to Bill Ratio as it provides investors with a measure of the amount of bookings or contract awards as compared to the amount of revenues that have been recorded during the period and provides an indicator of how much of the Company's backlog is being burned or utilized in a certain period. The Book to Bill Ratio is computed as the number of bookings or contract awards in the period divided by the revenues recorded for the same period. The Company believes that the rolling or last twelve months' Book to Bill Ratio is meaningful since the timing of quarter-to-quarter bookings can vary.
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in millions, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|September 28,
|September 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Service revenues
|$
|117.4
|$
|103.9
|$
|354.7
|$
|316.9
|Product sales
|230.2
|172.0
|647.0
|536.3
|Total revenues
|347.6
|275.9
|1,001.7
|853.2
|Cost of service revenues
|91.2
|76.7
|274.1
|232.9
|Cost of product sales
|179.3
|130.0
|503.1
|402.9
|Total costs
|270.5
|206.7
|777.2
|635.8
|Gross profit - service revenues
|26.2
|27.2
|80.6
|84.0
|Gross profit - product sales
|50.9
|42.0
|143.9
|133.4
|Total gross profit
|77.1
|69.2
|224.5
|217.4
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|54.5
|47.9
|160.9
|147.9
|Merger and acquisition expenses
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Research and development expenses
|10.0
|9.9
|30.2
|29.7
|Depreciation
|2.9
|2.5
|8.5
|7.1
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2.4
|2.2
|7.3
|6.5
|Operating income
|7.1
|6.5
|17.4
|26.0
|Interest income (expense), net
|4.6
|-
|2.5
|(2.7
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|0.2
|(0.7
|)
|2.0
|(0.8
|)
|Income before income taxes
|11.9
|5.8
|21.9
|22.5
|Provision for income taxes
|3.2
|2.6
|5.8
|10.1
|Net Income
|$
|8.7
|$
|3.2
|$
|16.1
|$
|12.4
|Basic income per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.08
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|170.5
|152.6
|160.1
|147.8
|Diluted
|172.9
|154.1
|162.3
|147.8
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|30.8
|$
|24.6
|$
|85.8
|$
|80.5
|Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
| Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP net income adjusted for net interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of intangible assets, amortization of capitalized contract and development costs, stock-based compensation, acquisition and restructuring related items and other, and foreign transaction (gain) loss.
| Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to net income (loss) or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below.
| Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.
| The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:
| Interest income and interest expense, net Company receives interest income on investments and incurs interest expense on loans, capital leases and other financing arrangements, including the amortization of issue discounts and deferred financing costs. These amounts may vary from period to period due to changes in cash and debt balances.
| Income Company's tax expense can fluctuate materially from period to period due to tax adjustments that may not be directly related to underlying operating performance or to the current period of operations and may not necessarily reflect the impact of utilization of our NOLs.
| Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of revenues and in operating expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.
| Amortization of intangible Company incurs amortization of intangible expense related to acquisitions it has made. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over the estimated useful lives.
| Amortization of capitalized contract and development Company incurs amortization of previously capitalized software development and non-recurring engineering costs related to certain targets in its Unmanned Systems, ballistic missile target and space and satellite businesses as related units are sold or over the estimated useful life, as applicable.
| Stock-based compensation Company incurs expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of selling, general and administrative expense. Although stock-based compensation is an expense of the Company and viewed as a form of compensation, these expenses vary in amount from period to period, and are affected by market forces that are difficult to predict and are not within the control of management, such as the market price and volatility of the Company's shares, risk-free interest rates and the expected term and forfeiture rates of the awards. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.
|Foreign transaction (gain) Company incurs transaction gains and losses which are not hedged related to transactions with foreign customers in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. In addition, certain intercompany transactions can give rise to realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses.
| Acquisition and transaction related Company incurs transaction related costs, such as legal and accounting fees and other expenses, related to acquisitions and divestiture activities. Management believes these items are outside the normal operations of the Company's business and are not indicative of ongoing operating results.
| Restructuring Company incurs restructuring costs for cost reduction actions which include employee termination costs, facility shut-down related costs and lease commitment costs for unused, excess or exited facilities. Management believes that these costs are not indicative of ongoing operating results as they are either non-recurring and/or not expected when full capacity and volumes are achieved.
| Legal related Company incurs costs related to pending legal settlements and other legal related matters. Management believes these items are outside the normal operations of the Company's business and are not indicative of ongoing operating results.
| Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.
| Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|September 28,
|September 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|8.7
|$
|3.2
|$
|16.1
|$
|12.4
|Interest expense, net
|(4.6
|)
|-
|(2.5
|)
|2.7
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|0.5
|-
|0.5
|-
|Provision for income taxes
|3.2
|2.6
|5.8
|10.1
|Depreciation (including cost of service revenues and product sales)
|9.5
|8.1
|26.8
|23.5
|Stock-based compensation
|9.1
|7.2
|26.4
|23.0
|Foreign transaction loss
|(0.1
|)
|0.9
|0.6
|1.2
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2.4
|2.2
|7.3
|6.5
|Amortization of capitalized contract and development costs
|1.2
|0.2
|3.0
|0.9
|Acquisition and restructuring related items and other
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Resolution of previously recorded contingent liability
|-
|-
|(1.1
|)
|-
|Litigation fees and legal related items
|0.7
|-
|2.7
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|30.8
|$
|24.6
|$
|85.8
|$
|80.5
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
|Unaudited Segment Data
|(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|September 28,
|September 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Unmanned Systems
|$
|87.2
|$
|64.2
|$
|223.5
|$
|209.4
|Kratos Government Solutions
|260.4
|211.7
|778.2
|643.8
|Public Safety & Security
|Total revenues
|$
|347.6
|$
|275.9
|$
|1,001.7
|$
|853.2
|Operating income (loss)
|Unmanned Systems
|$
|2.7
|$
|0.4
|$
|0.7
|$
|3.6
|Kratos Government Solutions
|13.7
|13.5
|43.3
|45.6
|Unallocated corporate expense, net
|(9.3
|)
|(7.4
|)
|(26.6
|)
|(23.2
|)
|Total operating income
|$
|7.1
|$
|6.5
|$
|17.4
|$
|26.0
|Note: Unallocated corporate expense, net includes costs for certain stock-based compensation programs (including stock-based compensation costs for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock units), the effects of items not considered part of management's evaluation of segment operating performance, and acquisition and restructuring related items, corporate costs not allocated to the segments, legal related items, and other miscellaneous corporate activities.
| Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|September 28,
|September 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unmanned Systems
|Operating loss
|$
|2.7
|$
|0.4
|$
|0.7
|$
|3.6
|Other income
|-
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|Depreciation
|2.5
|2.2
|7.5
|6.9
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.9
|1.0
|2.9
|3.0
|Amortization of capitalized contract and development costs
|0.3
|-
|0.3
|0.1
|Resolution of Previously Recorded Contingent Liability
|-
|-
|(0.3
|)
|-
|Litigation Fees and Legal Related Items
|-
|-
|0.5
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6.4
|$
|3.6
|$
|11.7
|$
|13.7
|% of revenue
|7.3
|%
|5.6
|%
|5.2
|%
|6.5
|%
|Kratos Government Solutions
|Operating income
|$
|13.7
|$
|13.5
|$
|43.3
|$
|45.6
|Other income
|0.4
|0.2
|2.8
|0.3
|Depreciation
|7.0
|5.9
|19.3
|16.6
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1.5
|1.2
|4.4
|3.5
|Amortization of capitalized contract and development costs
|0.9
|0.2
|2.7
|0.8
|Acquisition and restructuring related items and other
|0.2
|-
|0.2
|-
|Resolution of Previously Recorded Contingent Liability
|-
|-
|(0.8
|)
|-
|Litigation Fees and Legal Related Items
|0.7
|-
|2.2
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24.4
|$
|21.0
|$
|74.1
|$
|66.8
|% of revenue
|9.4
|%
|9.9
|%
|9.5
|%
|10.4
|%
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|30.8
|$
|24.6
|$
|85.8
|$
|80.5
|% of revenue
|8.9
|%
|8.9
|%
|8.6
|%
|9.4
|%
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions)
|September 28,
|December 29,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|565.9
|$
|329.3
|Accounts receivable, net
|136.3
|117.5
|Unbilled receivables, net
|287.1
|206.3
|Inventoried costs, net
|180.0
|162.1
|Prepaid expenses
|14.8
|18.0
|Other current assets
|52.9
|38.9
|Total current assets
|1,237.0
|872.1
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|342.5
|288.2
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|42.0
|37.6
|Goodwill
|595.0
|568.9
|Intangible assets, net
|57.2
|53.8
|Other assets
|149.6
|130.3
|Total assets
|$
|2,423.3
|$
|1,950.9
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|66.2
|$
|82.0
|Accrued expenses
|66.8
|38.8
|Accrued compensation
|68.7
|71.9
|Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts
|64.2
|76.3
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|12.2
|11.3
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|2.8
|1.9
|Other current liabilities
|6.5
|14.5
|Total current liabilities
|287.4
|296.7
|Long-term debt
|-
|174.6
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|33.3
|29.8
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|86.0
|64.4
|Other long-term liabilities
|35.1
|32.2
|Total liabilities
|441.8
|597.7
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|0.2
|0.2
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,627.0
|2,017.4
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|2.1
|(0.5
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(647.8
|)
|(663.9
|)
|Total equity
|1,981.5
|1,353.2
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,423.3
|$
|1,950.9
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in millions)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|16.1
|$
|12.4
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|34.1
|30.0
|Amortization of lease right-of-use assets
|9.0
|8.8
|Deferred income taxes
|(0.1
|)
|0.1
|Stock-based compensation
|26.4
|23.0
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|0.5
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|0.4
|0.5
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(16.5
|)
|16.2
|Unbilled receivables
|(80.5
|)
|(6.0
|)
|Inventoried costs
|0.9
|(2.0
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(31.5
|)
|(35.5
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(8.8
|)
|(9.0
|)
|Accounts payable
|(14.3
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Accrued expenses
|28.2
|(4.1
|)
|Accrued compensation
|(3.0
|)
|4.6
|Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts
|(14.7
|)
|(39.9
|)
|Income tax receivable and payable
|1.0
|5.7
|Other liabilities
|(1.4
|)
|2.7
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(54.2
|)
|4.1
|Investing activities:
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(11.5
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(71.1
|)
|(44.6
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(71.1
|)
|(56.1
|)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowing under credit facility
|-
|10.0
|Repayment under credit facility and term loan
|(185.0
|)
|(50.0
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|555.9
|330.7
|Payment under finance leases
|(1.4
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Payments of employee taxes withheld from share-based awards
|(19.2
|)
|(17.3
|)
|Proceeds from shares issued under equity plans
|9.9
|8.2
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|360.2
|280.6
|Net cash flows
|234.9
|228.6
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1.7
|0.1
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|236.6
|228.7
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|329.3
|72.8
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|565.9
|$
|301.5
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
|Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures
|Computation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(in millions, except per share data)
| Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted common share (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP measures for reporting financial performance and exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with our peer company index and industry. The Company uses these measures along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the Company's business and to evaluate its performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines adjusted income before amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, stock-based compensation, foreign transaction gain/loss, and acquisition and restructuring related items and other. The estimated impact to income taxes includes the impact to the effective tax rate, current tax provision and deferred tax provision, and excludes the impact of discrete items, including transaction related expenses and release of valuation allowance, or benefit related to the add-backs.* Adjusted EPS reflects adjusted income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
|The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|September 28,
|September 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|8.7
|$
|3.2
|$
|16.1
|$
|12.4
|Less: GAAP provision for income taxes
|3.2
|2.6
|5.8
|10.1
|Income before taxes
|11.9
|5.8
|21.9
|22.5
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets
|2.4
|2.2
|7.3
|6.5
|Add: Amortization of capitalized contract and development costs
|1.2
|0.2
|3.0
|0.9
|Add: Depreciation
|9.5
|8.1
|26.8
|23.5
|Add: Stock-based compensation
|9.1
|7.2
|26.4
|23.0
|Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|0.5
|-
|0.5
|-
|Add: Foreign transaction loss
|(0.1
|)
|0.9
|0.6
|1.2
|Add: Acquisition and restructuring related items and other
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Non-GAAP Adjusted income from consolidated operations before income taxes
|34.7
|24.6
|86.7
|77.8
|Income taxes on Non-GAAP measure Adjusted income*
|10.4
|7.4
|26.4
|23.7
|Non-GAAP Adjusted net income
|$
|24.3
|$
|17.2
|$
|60.3
|$
|54.1
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.08
|Less: GAAP provision for income taxes
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|0.07
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|Add: Amortization of capitalized contract and development costs
|0.01
|-
|0.02
|0.01
|Add: Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.17
|0.16
|Add: Stock-based compensation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.16
|0.16
|Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Foreign transaction loss
|-
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|Add: Acquisition and restructuring related items and other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income taxes on Non-GAAP measure Adjusted income*
|(0.06
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Adjusted income per diluted common share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|172.9
|154.1
|162.3
|147.8
|*The impact to income taxes is calculated by recasting income before income taxes to include the add-backs involved in determining Adjusted income before income taxes and recalculating the income tax provision, including current and deferred income taxes, using the Adjusted income before income taxes. The recalculation also adjusts for any discrete tax expense, including transaction related expenses and the release of valuation allowance, or benefit related to the add-backs.
