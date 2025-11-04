Marina Landings Announces Final Phase Closeout Pricing On Last 11 Homes In East Fort Lauderdale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marina Landings today announced final phase closeout pricing for the last 11 single-family homes in its boutique gated community in East Fort Lauderdale. The new pricing starts at $1,085,000 and is intended to complete the sell-out of the 34-home development. Sales and marketing are led by DOTOLI Group at Compass.

Location & Community

Situated east of I-95 at 2300 SW 15th Avenue, Marina Landings places residents minutes from Las Olas Boulevard, downtown Fort Lauderdale, and the beaches. The gated neighborhood features lush landscaping, lake views, and modern architectural designs by 13th Floor Homes.

Homes & Features

Each home offers four bedrooms, three to three-and-a-half baths, two-car garages, and 2,700–2,800 square feet of air-conditioned living space. Designs combine contemporary coastal aesthetics with private outdoor living areas and premium interior finishes. Private tours and model home viewings are available daily.

Market Context

According to the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®, Broward County's median single-family home price reached $626,500 in September 2025, up 1.8% year-over-year, with 5.4 months of inventory - a balanced market by historic standards. Marina Landings is one of the few new-construction gated communities east of I-95 offering move-in-ready homes under $1.1 million.

Quote

“This is the final opportunity to own a brand-new home east of I-95 at this price point,” said Josh Dotoli, Principal of DOTOLI Group at Compass.“Marina Landings has become the hottest new gated community in Fort Lauderdale, and these final homes won't last long.”

Availability & Contact

Visit

or contact the sales team to schedule a private tour.

Media & Sales Contacts

DOTOLI Group at Compass

1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 103. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

📞 954-866-7639 📧...

📍 Model/Site: 2300 SW 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315